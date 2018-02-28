Trump urges against concealed-carry expansion

Trump urges against concealed-carry expansionPosted: Updated:
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.>>
Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody. Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.>>
Bonner County Sheriff's Office ask for help locating missing 16-year-old believed to be runaway
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl believed to be a runaway. Serena Archer is listed as a runaway from Bonner County. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).>>
Restaurant employees concerned after finding man in basement
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A restaurant is looking for information on someone they found sneaking into their basement over the weekend. Crishelle Costello, an employee at Mike’s Bar and Grill, says on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. a man entered through their back door and immediately walked downstairs toward another door below. She says thankfully, a bartender noticed him, and went downstairs too. “He came running out like he was doing something wrong with his hands up...>>
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
San Diego offers jobs to homeless people to ease problem
SAN DIEGO - Homeless people in San Diego are being offered jobs to pick up trash, pull weeds and clear brush as the city wrestles with one of the worst homeless problems in the country. Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the effort that started Monday will restore people's dignity by paying them $11.50 an hour. A dozen U.S. cities have similar programs.>>
Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody. Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.>>
Trump urges against concealed-carry expansion
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is urging Republicans to set aside efforts to expand the concealed carrying of firearms in legislation pending in Congress. He is telling lawmakers considering ways to respond to the deadly Florida school shooting, "You'll never get it passed.">>
How much tax to withhold? New calculator to help figure it
WASHINGTON - Millions of Americans are now getting bigger paychecks as a result of the new tax law. So the government is issuing an online calculator for figuring whether enough money is being set aside.>>
WASHINGTON - Millions of Americans are now getting bigger paychecks as a result of the new tax law. So the government is issuing an online calculator for figuring whether enough money is being set aside. The calculator unveiled Wednesday by the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service helps people determine whether they have the correct amount of money withheld by employers from paychecks - to avoid facing a huge tax bill for 2018.>>
Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn, when the stars switched on
WASHINGTON (AP) - For the first time, astronomers have glimpsed the dawn of the universe 13.6 billion years ago when the earliest stars were just beginning to glow. And if that's not enough, they may have detected mysterious dark matter at work, too. The glimpse consisted of a faint radio signal from deep space, picked up by an antenna that in certain ways can go back much farther in time and distance than the celebrated Hubble Space Telescope.>>
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
Missing snowshoers killed in avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two teenagers who went missing during a snowshoeing trip near Snoqualmie Pass were killed in an avalanche. King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott says searcher found the boys, ages 17 and 18, just before noon Monday.>>
Despite permission to build border wall, Trump needs money for it
SAN DIEGO (AP) - President Donald Trump has won a judge's permission to build a border wall with Mexico. Now all he needs is the money. On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Diego rejected arguments that the administration overreached by waiving requirements for environmental and other reviews before construction can start.>>
$31,561 spent on dining set by HUD agency for Ben Carson's office
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Department of Housing and Urban Development employee says she was demoted after she refused to comply with a request from the acting agency head that she "find money" for a costly remodeling of future HUD Secretary Ben Carson's office. A HUD document shows the agency spending $31,561 on a dining set.>>
Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style rifles in stores
NEW YORK - Dick's Sporting Goods will immediately end sales of assault-style rifles in its stores and won't sell guns to anyone under 21 years old following the school massacre in Parkland, Florida. Dick's Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said on "Good Morning America" Wednesday that after the shooting the company "felt it needed to do something.">>
