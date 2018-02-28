Alaska lawmaker cites Holocaust deaths to oppose gun control

An Alaska congressman has argued against gun control by wondering how many Jewish people "were put in the ovens" during the Holocaust because they weren't armed.



Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young made the comments at a meeting last week in the state capital of Juneau when responding to a question about what the federal government and cities can do to stop school shootings.



Young wondered how many millions of people were shot and killed because they were unarmed. He then asked, "How many Jews were put into the ovens because they were unarmed?"



His spokeswoman tells The Associated Press that Young's comments were "taken entirely out of context."



Young, the most senior lawmaker in the House, has a history of making off-color remarks since taking office in 1973.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)