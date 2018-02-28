Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecakePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene
Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.>>
Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school
Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody. Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.>>
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody. Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.>>
Bonner County Sheriff's Office ask for help locating missing 16-year-old believed to be runaway
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl believed to be a runaway. Serena Archer is listed as a runaway from Bonner County. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl believed to be a runaway. Serena Archer is listed as a runaway from Bonner County. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).>>
Restaurant employees concerned after finding man in basement
Restaurant employees concerned after finding man in basement
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A restaurant is looking for information on someone they found sneaking into their basement over the weekend. Crishelle Costello, an employee at Mike’s Bar and Grill, says on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. a man entered through their back door and immediately walked downstairs toward another door below. She says thankfully, a bartender noticed him, and went downstairs too. “He came running out like he was doing something wrong with his hands up...>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A restaurant is looking for information on someone they found sneaking into their basement over the weekend. Crishelle Costello, an employee at Mike’s Bar and Grill, says on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. a man entered through their back door and immediately walked downstairs toward another door below. She says thankfully, a bartender noticed him, and went downstairs too. “He came running out like he was doing something wrong with his hands up...>>
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Dog deemed ‘unadoptable' becomes first-ever deaf K-9 in Washington state
Dog deemed ‘unadoptable' becomes first-ever deaf K-9 in Washington state
SEATTLE, Wash. - When Ghost was a puppy, he was found homeless in Florida. The pit bull mix, was deemed “unadoptable” by animal control officials in Florida because he is deaf. According to KIRO 7, little Ghost was scheduled to be euthanized, but Swamp Haven Humane in Florida wanted to give Ghost another chance at a forever home. They reached out to several animal shelters around the country, including Olympic Peninsula>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - When Ghost was a puppy, he was found homeless in Florida. The pit bull mix, was deemed “unadoptable” by animal control officials in Florida because he is deaf. According to KIRO 7, little Ghost was scheduled to be euthanized, but Swamp Haven Humane in Florida wanted to give Ghost another chance at a forever home. They reached out to several animal shelters around the country, including Olympic Peninsula>>
Farm fire kills 14,000 young chickens in Mount Vernon
Farm fire kills 14,000 young chickens in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a fire at a Mount Vernon farm killed about 14,000 chickens that were about two weeks old. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that Draper Valley Farms spokesman Bill See said the fire started in one of the farm's chicken houses. Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice says firefighters were called Monday evening to the blaze. He says it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control because of difficulty accessing the structure.>>
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a fire at a Mount Vernon farm killed about 14,000 chickens that were about two weeks old. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that Draper Valley Farms spokesman Bill See said the fire started in one of the farm's chicken houses. Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice says firefighters were called Monday evening to the blaze. He says it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control because of difficulty accessing the structure.>>
Montana man pleads not guilty to killing woman with frying pan
Montana man pleads not guilty to killing woman with frying pan
HARDIN, Mont. (AP) - A 22-year-old Montana man has pleaded not guilty to charges that allege he beat three women with a frying pan, killing one of them. James Isiah Brien of Hardin was arraigned in District Court Tuesday on a charge of deliberate homicide and two counts of assault with a weapon. Prosecutors say Brien beat the women on Feb. 8 in Hardin. One of the women died on Feb. 24. A trial date has not been set. The Billings Gazette reports prosecutors ask...>>
HARDIN, Mont. (AP) - A 22-year-old Montana man has pleaded not guilty to charges that allege he beat three women with a frying pan, killing one of them. James Isiah Brien of Hardin was arraigned in District Court Tuesday on a charge of deliberate homicide and two counts of assault with a weapon. Prosecutors say Brien beat the women on Feb. 8 in Hardin. One of the women died on Feb. 24. A trial date has not been set. The Billings Gazette reports prosecutors ask...>>
Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam in Bonner County
Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a scam Monday after alert citizen tipped them off. Jury Commissioner Christine Quayle says the phone number for her office's jury message line appeared on the citizens caller ID after a missed call. When the citizen called the number back, they reached reporting information for jury duty and were afraid they missed jury service and panicked.>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a scam Monday after alert citizen tipped them off. Jury Commissioner Christine Quayle says the phone number for her office's jury message line appeared on the citizens caller ID after a missed call. When the citizen called the number back, they reached reporting information for jury duty and were afraid they missed jury service and panicked.>>
Spotify's unusual IPO seeks to drum up fans on Wall Street
Spotify's unusual IPO seeks to drum up fans on Wall Street
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Music-streaming pioneer Spotify is hoping to attract a new crowd of fans on Wall Street as its competition with Apple heats up. Spotify is pursuing an unusual initial public offering that will sell some of its existing stock instead of issuing more shares to raise money.>>
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Music-streaming pioneer Spotify is hoping to attract a new crowd of fans on Wall Street as its competition with Apple heats up. Spotify is pursuing an unusual initial public offering that will sell some of its existing stock instead of issuing more shares to raise money.>>
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigning
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigning
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most loyal aides, is resigning. In a statement, the president praises Hicks for her work over the last three years. He says he "will miss having her by my side.">>
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most loyal aides, is resigning. In a statement, the president praises Hicks for her work over the last three years. He says he "will miss having her by my side.">>
Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake
Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake
NEW YORK (AP) - A Russian native from Brooklyn has been accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake and then stealing her identity and other property. Forty-two-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova was arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder, burglary, assault and other charges. She was arrested in March last year. Her lawyer declined to comment.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - A Russian native from Brooklyn has been accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake and then stealing her identity and other property. Forty-two-year-old Viktoria Nasyrova was arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder, burglary, assault and other charges. She was arrested in March last year. Her lawyer declined to comment.>>
Alaska lawmaker cites Holocaust deaths to oppose gun control
Alaska lawmaker cites Holocaust deaths to oppose gun control
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska congressman has argued against gun control by wondering how many Jewish people "were put in the ovens" during the Holocaust because they weren't armed. Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young made the comments at a meeting last week in the state capital of Juneau when responding to a question about what the federal government and cities can do to stop school shootings.>>
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska congressman has argued against gun control by wondering how many Jewish people "were put in the ovens" during the Holocaust because they weren't armed. Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young made the comments at a meeting last week in the state capital of Juneau when responding to a question about what the federal government and cities can do to stop school shootings.>>
Convicted felon arrested with stolen handgun & methamphetamine in possession
Convicted felon arrested with stolen handgun & methamphetamine in possession
SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon is back behind bars after authorities responded to a report of shots fired and located a stolen handgun and methamphetamine in his possession On February 27, 2018, around 12:40am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 5100 block of N. Morrill Street for a report of shots fired.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon is back behind bars after authorities responded to a report of shots fired and located a stolen handgun and methamphetamine in his possession On February 27, 2018, around 12:40am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 5100 block of N. Morrill Street for a report of shots fired.>>
San Diego offers jobs to homeless people to ease problem
San Diego offers jobs to homeless people to ease problem
SAN DIEGO - Homeless people in San Diego are being offered jobs to pick up trash, pull weeds and clear brush as the city wrestles with one of the worst homeless problems in the country. Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the effort that started Monday will restore people's dignity by paying them $11.50 an hour. A dozen U.S. cities have similar programs.>>
SAN DIEGO - Homeless people in San Diego are being offered jobs to pick up trash, pull weeds and clear brush as the city wrestles with one of the worst homeless problems in the country. Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the effort that started Monday will restore people's dignity by paying them $11.50 an hour. A dozen U.S. cities have similar programs.>>