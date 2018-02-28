Montana man pleads not guilty to killing woman with frying pan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana man pleads not guilty to killing woman with frying pan

Posted: Updated:
HARDIN, Mont. -

(AP) - A 22-year-old Montana man has pleaded not guilty to charges that allege he beat three women with a frying pan, killing one of them.
  
James Isiah Brien of Hardin was arraigned in District Court Tuesday on a charge of deliberate homicide and two counts of assault with a weapon. Prosecutors say Brien beat the women on Feb. 8 in Hardin. One of the women died on Feb. 24.
  
A trial date has not been set.
  
The Billings Gazette reports prosecutors asked that Brien be held on $1 million bail because he is named in charging documents from the 2015 beating death of Jeffrey Hewitt in Billings. Hewitt's dismembered and burned body was found on the Crow Indian Reservation.
  
Hewitt's girlfriend and her brother are in prison. Brien has not been charged, but prosecutors have said more charges are expected.
  
___
  
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/28/2018 7:54:03 AM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well

    Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-28 18:29:41 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware. 

    >>

  • Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene

    Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-02-28 02:38:15 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.

    >>

  • Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:02 PM EST2018-02-28 21:02:05 GMT

    DALTON, Ga. - Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody. Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.

    >>

    DALTON, Ga. - Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody. Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.
      

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Dog deemed ‘unadoptable' becomes first-ever deaf K-9 in Washington state

    Dog deemed ‘unadoptable' becomes first-ever deaf K-9 in Washington state

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:30 PM EST2018-02-28 23:30:48 GMT
    Washington Department of CorrectionsWashington Department of Corrections
    Washington Department of CorrectionsWashington Department of Corrections

    SEATTLE, Wash. - When Ghost was a puppy, he was found homeless in Florida.  The pit bull mix, was deemed “unadoptable” by animal control officials in Florida because he is deaf. According to KIRO 7, little Ghost was scheduled to be euthanized, but Swamp Haven Humane in Florida wanted to give Ghost another chance at a forever home. They reached out to several animal shelters around the country, including Olympic Peninsula 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - When Ghost was a puppy, he was found homeless in Florida.  The pit bull mix, was deemed “unadoptable” by animal control officials in Florida because he is deaf. According to KIRO 7, little Ghost was scheduled to be euthanized, but Swamp Haven Humane in Florida wanted to give Ghost another chance at a forever home. They reached out to several animal shelters around the country, including Olympic Peninsula 

    >>

  • Farm fire kills 14,000 young chickens in Mount Vernon

    Farm fire kills 14,000 young chickens in Mount Vernon

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:42 PM EST2018-02-28 22:42:50 GMT
    Farm fire kills 14,000 young chickens in Mount VernonFarm fire kills 14,000 young chickens in Mount Vernon
    Texas teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to say house ablazeTexas teen calls mom, a 911 dispatcher, to say house ablaze

    MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a fire at a Mount Vernon farm killed about 14,000 chickens that were about two weeks old. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that Draper Valley Farms spokesman Bill See said the fire started in one of the farm's chicken houses. Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice says firefighters were called Monday evening to the blaze. He says it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control because of difficulty accessing the structure. 

    >>

    MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a fire at a Mount Vernon farm killed about 14,000 chickens that were about two weeks old. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that Draper Valley Farms spokesman Bill See said the fire started in one of the farm's chicken houses. Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice says firefighters were called Monday evening to the blaze. He says it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control because of difficulty accessing the structure. 

    >>

  • Montana man pleads not guilty to killing woman with frying pan

    Montana man pleads not guilty to killing woman with frying pan

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:41 PM EST2018-02-28 22:41:03 GMT

    HARDIN, Mont. (AP) - A 22-year-old Montana man has pleaded not guilty to charges that allege he beat three women with a frying pan, killing one of them. James Isiah Brien of Hardin was arraigned in District Court Tuesday on a charge of deliberate homicide and two counts of assault with a weapon. Prosecutors say Brien beat the women on Feb. 8 in Hardin. One of the women died on Feb. 24. A trial date has not been set. The Billings Gazette reports prosecutors ask...

    >>

    HARDIN, Mont. (AP) - A 22-year-old Montana man has pleaded not guilty to charges that allege he beat three women with a frying pan, killing one of them. James Isiah Brien of Hardin was arraigned in District Court Tuesday on a charge of deliberate homicide and two counts of assault with a weapon. Prosecutors say Brien beat the women on Feb. 8 in Hardin. One of the women died on Feb. 24. A trial date has not been set. The Billings Gazette reports prosecutors ask...

    >>
    •   