U.S. Marshals arrest Moses Lake child porn suspect

Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 pm, the U.S. Marshals were able to arrest 25 year-old Katrina Adams in Walla Walla. Adams was wanted in connection with a child pornography case that was investigated by Moses Lake Police detectives last October.

Adams has been federally indicted on charges of Production of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, Production of Child Pornography-Parent, Receipt of Child Pornography and Conspiracy to Produce Child Pornography. She also faces state charges for the sexual assault of the 2 1/2 year-old victim.

Adams and co-defendant 32-year-old Mikhail Ageyev (currently residing in the Grant County Jail) were investigated for producing pornographic videos involving the victim. Ageyev faces similar charges.