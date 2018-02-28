Judge rejects police request to dismiss Lyles lawsuit

Judge rejects police request to dismiss Lyles lawsuitPosted: Updated:
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.>>
Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody. Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.>>
Bonner County Sheriff's Office ask for help locating missing 16-year-old believed to be runaway
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl believed to be a runaway. Serena Archer is listed as a runaway from Bonner County. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).>>
Restaurant employees concerned after finding man in basement
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A restaurant is looking for information on someone they found sneaking into their basement over the weekend. Crishelle Costello, an employee at Mike’s Bar and Grill, says on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. a man entered through their back door and immediately walked downstairs toward another door below. She says thankfully, a bartender noticed him, and went downstairs too. “He came running out like he was doing something wrong with his hands up...>>
North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook
WINGATE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook. Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he'd spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.>>
Police arrest student with gun near Moses Lake High School campus
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police report that at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were notified of a high school student seen off campus with a handgun. The report was made to the Moses Lake High School by the parent of a student that observed the handgun in the suspect's possession. Officers contacted the 14-year-old suspect in a field about one block west of the high school.>>
Unlicensed day care worker accused of breaking baby's legs
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) - Police say an unlicensed daycare worker in Utah broke a baby's legs when she slammed the child on a bathroom floor. Salt Lake City police say 66-year-old Elvira Ortega operated a day care at her home and was arrested after the child's parents brought him to a hospital on Feb. 23. Police say the child is less than a year old. Police said Wednesday she acknowledged slamming the child feet-first and later said>>
Report: Gonzaga in talks to join Mountain West Conference
SPOKANE, Wash. - A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone. Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson told the newspaper Wednesday that he has held discussions with Gonzaga about coming to the Mountain West Conference, perhaps as early as next season.>>
Deputies find meth, stolen handgun during arrest of convicted felon
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the early hours of February 27, 2018, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of the 5100 block of N. Morrill Street. The caller said two men were yelling at each other and a red truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident. When deputies arrived, they said they saw a man who appeared to be upset. He was waving his hands in the air while he paced back>>
Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21. The retailer's new policy comes after Dick's Sporting Goods announced earlier Wednesday that it would restrict the sale of firearms to those under 21 years old. It didn't mention ammunition. Walmart says the decision came after a review of its firearm sales policy in light of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Walmart Inc. stopped selling AR-15 ...>>
Judge rejects police request to dismiss Lyles lawsuit
SEATTLE (AP) - A King County judge has rejected a request to dismiss a negligence claim in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed against the city of Seattle and two Seattle police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles. Multiple news outlets report Superior Court Julie Spector rejected a motion Tuesday brought by attorneys for Officers Jason Anderson and Steven McNew that was joined by the city.>>
Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a scam Monday after alert citizen tipped them off. Jury Commissioner Christine Quayle says the phone number for her office's jury message line appeared on the citizens caller ID after a missed call. When the citizen called the number back, they reached reporting information for jury duty and were afraid they missed jury service and panicked.>>
U.S. Marshals arrest Moses Lake child porn suspect
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 pm, the U.S. Marshals were able to arrest 25 year-old Katrina Adams in Walla Walla. Adams was wanted in connection with a child pornography case that was investigated by Moses Lake Police detectives last October. Adams has been federally indicted on charges of Production of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, Production of Child Pornography-Parent,>>
SFCC president Darren Pitcher resigns amid sexual harassment investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - Darren Pitcher, acting president for Spokane Falls Community College, has resigned. Dr. Pitcher's resignation comes in the midst of an investigation into sexual harassment claims. A spokesman for the college tells KHQ an investigation was underway when Dr. Pitcher submitted his resignation letter.>>
