Deputies find meth, stolen handgun during arrest of convicted felon

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

In the early hours of February 27, 2018, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of the 5100 block of N. Morrill Street. The caller said two men were yelling at each other and a red truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw a man who appeared to be upset. He was waving his hands in the air while he paced back and forth next to a black sedan in the parking lot of a closed business in the 4000 block of E. Francis.

Deputy Natalie Woolard contacted the man, later identified as 30-year-old Miroslav Veselinovic, and identified herself. Veselinovic said something she was unable to understand as he began to walk toward her. Deputy Woolard told Veselinovic to stop but he took a few more steps before he complied. Veselinovic appeared upset and continued to talk, but Deputy Woolard could not understand him. When she asked why he was upset, Veselinovic turned and walked back toward the vehicle.

With the report of a shooting and Veselinovic’s emotional state, Deputy Woolard ordered him to stop and place his hands in the air. Veselinovic complied and was detained for further investigation. After gaining permission, Deputy Woolard removed Veselinovic’s wallet/ID from his pants pocket. As she did, a plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance fell out of his pocket and onto the ground. A field test of the substance showed a presumptive positive result for Methamphetamine.

A check of Veselinovic name revealed he was a convicted felon and legal owner of the vehicle. Waiving his rights, Veselinovic told deputies that he found the meth in his girlfriend’s purse and planned to get rid of it. As the interview continued, he became evasive and changed his story about why he was in the area and what he had been doing.

After being advised of his additional rights, Veselinovic gave Deputy Woolard consent to search his vehicle. She found a single spent .38 caliber casing on the driver’s seat and a silver and black Smith and Wesson .38 caliber pistol under it. Veselinovic then revoked his consent and the search was terminated.

A check of the handgun’s serial number showed it was reported as stolen in 2016. The pistol contained two spent casings and three unfired rounds.

The residents of the home where the shots were reported to have been fired were not cooperative and provided little information. No victims of a shooting were located in the area.

Veselinovic was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Veselinovic remains in custody with a $20,000 bond for these charges and a $20,000 bond for an unrelated 2017 charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

