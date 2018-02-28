Report: Gonzaga in talks to join Mountain West Conference

A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.

Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson told the newspaper Wednesday that he has held discussions with Gonzaga about coming to the Mountain West Conference, perhaps as early as next season.

“Since August,” Thompson said, “I have spoken to six university presidents and/or athletic directors that have called inquiring about whether we are going to expand, and the Zags are one of them.

“I guess the adjective I’d use is exploratory. Truthfully, what we’re trying to do here is better ourselves and we’re trying to understand what are your goals and ambitions, and what are the Mountain West’s goals and ambitions. Is there something there? … But obviously, they would enhance our basketball enterprise.”

The conference change is expected to be a topic of discussion when WCC athletic directors and presidents gather at the conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

The Union-Tribune reports that Thompson indicated the WCC is aware of his discussions with Gonzaga, but says those talks would have to really pick up steam to get the change done by next season.

We're working to get additional details Wednesday. As we learn more, we'll update this story.