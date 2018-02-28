'Suspicious man' at Bainbridge High arrested following car chase

Bainbridge Police arrested a man following a car chase near Bainbridge High School Wednesday.

It started when officers responded to a report of a suspicious man inside one of the school buildings. The Bainbridge Review reports that a man allegedly entered Bainbridge High School shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday and followed a female student into the restroom. The student alerted staff after she caught the man looking under stalls in the restroom.

The man, who didn't appear to be a high school student, left in a blue Honda. A manhunt for the suspect ensued and ended with the apparent arrest of the man after a short car chase.

The schools were in lockdown but the school district called that a precaution and says "there is not immediate danger."

Students were released from classes to go home before the arrest was made.