Police arrest student with gun near Moses Lake High School campus

Moses Lake Police report that at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were notified of a high school student seen off campus with a handgun. The report was made to the Moses Lake High School by the parent of a student that observed the handgun in the suspect's possession.

Officers contacted the 14-year-old suspect in a field about one block west of the high school. The suspect was in possession of the hand gun and stated that he found the gun in the field. There is no evidence at this time that the suspect had the gun on school property.

The suspect is being booked in the Grant County Juvenile facility for unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers are continuing to investigate where the weapon came from.