UPDATE: Police arrest two more students for burglary of guns near Moses Lake High School campus

UPDATE:

A 14-year old and two 15-year old suspects have been arrested for burglarizing a home and stealing guns near Moses Lake High School Wednesday. The 14-year old was arrested early Wednesday afternoon near the high school with a gun, and subsequent investigation led to the other two suspects and the recovery of three firearms.



The boys burglarized the house during school hours, taking guns, ammunition and hand tools. Although the case is still under investigation, and additional arrests are forthcoming, it appears at this time that all of the stolen items have been recovered.



Nothing in the investigation at this time suggests that any of the firearms reached the high school campus. There is also no evidence that there was any plan to hurt anyone at the school or bring the guns to school. At this point it appears to be a crime of opportunity, with a motive of theft.

______

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Moses Lake Police report that at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were notified of a high school student seen off campus with a handgun. The report was made to the Moses Lake High School by the parent of a student that observed the handgun in the suspect's possession.

Officers contacted the 14-year-old suspect in a field about one block west of the high school. The suspect was in possession of the hand gun and stated that he found the gun in the field. There is no evidence at this time that the suspect had the gun on school property.

The suspect is being booked in the Grant County Juvenile facility for unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers are continuing to investigate where the weapon came from.