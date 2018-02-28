UPDATE: Police arrest two more students for burglary of guns near Moses Lake High School campus

UPDATE: Police arrest two more students for burglary of guns near Moses Lake High School campusPosted: Updated:
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.>>
Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody. Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.>>
Bonner County Sheriff's Office ask for help locating missing 16-year-old believed to be runaway
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl believed to be a runaway. Serena Archer is listed as a runaway from Bonner County. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).>>
Restaurant employees concerned after finding man in basement
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A restaurant is looking for information on someone they found sneaking into their basement over the weekend. Crishelle Costello, an employee at Mike’s Bar and Grill, says on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. a man entered through their back door and immediately walked downstairs toward another door below. She says thankfully, a bartender noticed him, and went downstairs too. “He came running out like he was doing something wrong with his hands up...>>
Teen snowshoers killed in avalanche identified
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) - The King County Medical Examiner has identified two teenagers who were killed while snowshoeing near Snoqualmie Pass. The medical examiner says 17-year-old Declan Ervin and 18-year-old Niko Suokko of Bellevue each died from asphyxiation due to snow entrapment. The deaths were ruled an accident.>>
Gunshot at Georgia school ignites debate on arming teachers
ATLANTA (AP) - When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.>>
UPDATE: Police arrest two more students for burglary of guns near Moses Lake High School campus
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police report that at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were notified of a high school student seen off campus with a handgun. The report was made to the Moses Lake High School by the parent of a student that observed the handgun in the suspect's possession. Officers contacted the 14-year-old suspect in a field about one block west of the high school.>>
Spokane Valley firefighters respond to natural gas leak
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters responded to a reported natural gas leak in the 12200 block of East Broadway Avenue around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. The first arriving units made contact with the operators of an underground boring machine. The machine had punctured a gas line in the eastbound lanes of Broadway.>>
Sen. Baumgartner to run for Spokane County Treasurer
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Sen. Mike Baumgartner has announced that he's not running for re-election this year, and will run for Spokane County treasurer. The Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday that Baumgartner will seek the county office now occupied by Republican Rob Chase, who is not running for re-election. Baumgartner is a two-term senator with a degree in economics. He said he would emphasize fiscal transparency and fiscal conservative values if elected. He s...>>
New York health club offers luxury naps
NEW YORK - New York may be known as the city that never sleeps, but that doesn't mean you can't sneak in a nap or two every once in a while. That's the idea behind Nap York, a health club that lets busy New Yorkers rest and recharge.>>
Daycare employees caught twerking instead of working
NEW BRAUNFELS, Tex. - Videos of daycare center workers twerking in front of children have sparked concern from parents in New Braunfels, Texas. A viewer told News 4 San Antonio that they saw the video on Snapchat. She said it was posted by an employee of the Prodigy Learning Center. Parents tell News 4 San Antonio that one of the videos showed a girl twerking and then pulling down her pants and revealing her bottom. Two other>>
Students at Sacajawea Middle School planning school walkout
SPOKANE, Wash. - Students across the country are preparing for the national school walkout on March 14. Here in Spokane, a group of those students are at Sacajawea Middle School. Clara, Tula, and Abigail say they have the same reaction when they hear about school shootings. “We shouldn't have to be scared to go to school in the morning and our parents shouldn't have to be scared that we're not going to come back,” Tula says. So, they wanted to be a part of the national sch...>>
Backers of NHL team in Seattle hope for decision in June
SEATTLE (AP) - Famous supporters trying to bring professional hockey to Seattle say they hope to hear in June whether their application for an expansion team succeeds. Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, billionaire David Bonderman and Oak View Group Chief Executive Tim Leiweke spoke with reporters in a series of interviews Wednesday.>>
'Suspicious man' at Bainbridge High arrested following car chase
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. - Bainbridge Police arrested a man following a car chase near Bainbridge High School Wednesday. It started when officers responded to a report of a suspicious man inside one of the school buildings. The Bainbridge Review reports that a man allegedly entered Bainbridge High School shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday and followed a female student into the restroom. The student alerted staff after she caught the man looking under stalls in the restroom.>>
Unlicensed day care worker accused of breaking baby's legs
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) - Police say an unlicensed daycare worker in Utah broke a baby's legs when she slammed the child on a bathroom floor. Salt Lake City police say 66-year-old Elvira Ortega operated a day care at her home and was arrested after the child's parents brought him to a hospital on Feb. 23. Police say the child is less than a year old. Police said Wednesday she acknowledged slamming the child feet-first and later said>>
