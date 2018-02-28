New York health club offers luxury naps

New York may be known as the city that never sleeps, but that doesn't mean you can't sneak in a nap or two every once in a while. That's the idea behind Nap York, a health club that lets busy New Yorkers rest and recharge.

"Our mission at Nap York is to provide an oasis for New Yorkers to focus on cultivating wellness in body and mind; a quiet place to concentrate deliberately on yourself," the website says.

To aid you in your concentration, the club has special sound-proof nap pods with curtains and cubbies for your belongings while you drift off to sleep.

In addition to naps, the business offers a coworking space, egg chairs, 250 live plants, low lighting a cafe, and yoga and meditation classes.Stopping in for a 30 minute visit will cost you between $6 and $10 depending on what you're up to.