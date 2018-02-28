New York health club offers luxury naps

New York health club offers luxury napsPosted: Updated:
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
Wife of missing boater writes what she says happened on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wife of a man who went missing on Lake Coeur d'Alene describes her version of what happened, even as deputies moved in to arrest her on forgery and theft charges. Police have not tied Larry Isenberg's disappearance to Lori's recent charges but the letter shows what she said happened on the lake earlier this month.>>
Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody. Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.>>
Bonner County Sheriff's Office ask for help locating missing 16-year-old believed to be runaway
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl believed to be a runaway. Serena Archer is listed as a runaway from Bonner County. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).>>
Restaurant employees concerned after finding man in basement
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A restaurant is looking for information on someone they found sneaking into their basement over the weekend. Crishelle Costello, an employee at Mike’s Bar and Grill, says on Saturday around 12:40 a.m. a man entered through their back door and immediately walked downstairs toward another door below. She says thankfully, a bartender noticed him, and went downstairs too. “He came running out like he was doing something wrong with his hands up...>>
Teen snowshoers killed in avalanche identified
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. (AP) - The King County Medical Examiner has identified two teenagers who were killed while snowshoeing near Snoqualmie Pass. The medical examiner says 17-year-old Declan Ervin and 18-year-old Niko Suokko of Bellevue each died from asphyxiation due to snow entrapment. The deaths were ruled an accident.>>
New York health club offers luxury naps
NEW YORK - New York may be known as the city that never sleeps, but that doesn't mean you can't sneak in a nap or two every once in a while. That's the idea behind Nap York, a health club that lets busy New Yorkers rest and recharge.>>
Daycare employees caught twerking instead of working
NEW BRAUNFELS, Tex. - Videos of daycare center workers twerking in front of children have sparked concern from parents in New Braunfels, Texas. A viewer told News 4 San Antonio that they saw the video on Snapchat. She said it was posted by an employee of the Prodigy Learning Center. Parents tell News 4 San Antonio that one of the videos showed a girl twerking and then pulling down her pants and revealing her bottom. Two other>>
Students at Sacajawea Middle School planning school walkout
SPOKANE, Wash. - Students across the country are preparing for the national school walkout on March 14. Here in Spokane, a group of those students are at Sacajawea Middle School. Clara, Tula, and Abigail say they have the same reaction when they hear about school shootings. “We shouldn't have to be scared to go to school in the morning and our parents shouldn't have to be scared that we're not going to come back,” Tula says. So, they wanted to be a part of the national sch...>>
Backers of NHL team in Seattle hope for decision in June
SEATTLE (AP) - Famous supporters trying to bring professional hockey to Seattle say they hope to hear in June whether their application for an expansion team succeeds. Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, billionaire David Bonderman and Oak View Group Chief Executive Tim Leiweke spoke with reporters in a series of interviews Wednesday.>>
'Suspicious man' at Bainbridge High arrested following car chase
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. - Bainbridge Police arrested a man following a car chase near Bainbridge High School Wednesday. It started when officers responded to a report of a suspicious man inside one of the school buildings. The Bainbridge Review reports that a man allegedly entered Bainbridge High School shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday and followed a female student into the restroom. The student alerted staff after she caught the man looking under stalls in the restroom.>>
Police arrest student with gun near Moses Lake High School campus
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police report that at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were notified of a high school student seen off campus with a handgun. The report was made to the Moses Lake High School by the parent of a student that observed the handgun in the suspect's possession. Officers contacted the 14-year-old suspect in a field about one block west of the high school.>>
Unlicensed day care worker accused of breaking baby's legs
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) - Police say an unlicensed daycare worker in Utah broke a baby's legs when she slammed the child on a bathroom floor. Salt Lake City police say 66-year-old Elvira Ortega operated a day care at her home and was arrested after the child's parents brought him to a hospital on Feb. 23. Police say the child is less than a year old. Police said Wednesday she acknowledged slamming the child feet-first and later said>>
Report: Gonzaga in talks to join Mountain West Conference
SPOKANE, Wash. - A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone. Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson told the newspaper Wednesday that he has held discussions with Gonzaga about coming to the Mountain West Conference, perhaps as early as next season.>>
Deputies find meth, stolen handgun during arrest of convicted felon
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In the early hours of February 27, 2018, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of the 5100 block of N. Morrill Street. The caller said two men were yelling at each other and a red truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident. When deputies arrived, they said they saw a man who appeared to be upset. He was waving his hands in the air while he paced back>>
Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21. The retailer's new policy comes after Dick's Sporting Goods announced earlier Wednesday that it would restrict the sale of firearms to those under 21 years old. It didn't mention ammunition. Walmart says the decision came after a review of its firearm sales policy in light of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Walmart Inc. stopped selling AR-15 ...>>
