Sen. Baumgartner to run for Spokane County Treasurer

Sen. Baumgartner to run for Spokane County Treasurer

OLYMPIA, Wash. -

(AP) - Sen. Mike Baumgartner has announced that he's not running for re-election this year, and will run for Spokane County treasurer.
  
The Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday that Baumgartner will seek the county office now occupied by Republican Rob Chase, who is not running for re-election.
  
Baumgartner is a two-term senator with a degree in economics. He said he would emphasize fiscal transparency and fiscal conservative values if elected.
  
He says he will endorse Republican Rep. Jeff Holy of Cheney for his seat.
  
___
  
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/28/2018 6:54:42 PM (GMT -8:00)

