Sen. Baumgartner to run for Spokane County Treasurer

(AP) - Sen. Mike Baumgartner has announced that he's not running for re-election this year, and will run for Spokane County treasurer.



The Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday that Baumgartner will seek the county office now occupied by Republican Rob Chase, who is not running for re-election.



Baumgartner is a two-term senator with a degree in economics. He said he would emphasize fiscal transparency and fiscal conservative values if elected.



He says he will endorse Republican Rep. Jeff Holy of Cheney for his seat.



2/28/2018 6:54:42 PM (GMT -8:00)