Helicopter's life raft falls onto woman's bed

A life raft that fell from a helicopter caused a hole in the roof of a northeast Miami-Dade home Wednesday, officials told NBC Miami.

The life raft came crashing through the roof of the home shortly before 3:30 p.m. The raft landed in the home's bedroom, where Luce Ramo was lying in bed.

"When I saw that I was, like, shocked ... it was like BOOM!" Ramo told NBC Miami. "I don't know – somebody dropped something or I was thinking it was the fan."

While she sustained an injury, she said she is glad to be alive.

According to police, the raft belongs to the Royal Canadian Air Force, who was returning to Opa-locka Airport after an off-shore exercise. The Royal Canadian Air Force said it "intends to support the affected resident with immediate accommodations and other support."

The matter is now under investigation by the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Directorate of Flight Safety.