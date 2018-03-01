Sherman Alexie apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sherman Alexie apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations

Posted: Updated:
Sherman Alexie Sherman Alexie
SEATTLE -

(AP) - Prominent Pacific Northwest author Sherman Alexie has issued an apology amid anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced on the internet in the past week.
  
The Seattle Times reports that Alexie released a statement, saying: "Over the years, I have done things that have harmed other people, including those I love most deeply."
  
He also said that while some of his behavior was inappropriate, he has no recollection of physically or verbally threatening anybody or their careers.
  
Alexie, who wrote "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian," has authored more than two dozen books often drawing on experiences growing up on the Spokane Indian Reservation in Washington.
  
The online uproar has resulted in fallout in the literary and Native American communities.
  
___
  
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/28/2018 9:12:52 PM (GMT -8:00)

    •   