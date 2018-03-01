Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - Equifax is saying that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by last year's data breach, however these newly disclosed consumers had much less personal information stolen.
 
The company says the 2.4 million additional consumers only had their names and a partial driver's license number stolen by the attackers, unlike the original 145.5 million Americans who had their Social Security numbers impacted. Attackers were unable to get state where the license was issued, the date of issuance or its expiration date.
 
Equifax says it will reach out to all newly impacted consumers and will provide the same credit monitoring and identity theft protection services they have been offering to the original victims.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/1/2018 6:01:27 AM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior

    Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:48 AM EST2018-03-01 12:48:05 GMT

    DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local):   10:50 p.m.   Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior.   Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.

    >>

    DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local):   10:50 p.m.   Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior.   Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.

    >>

  • Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work

    Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:01 AM EST2018-03-01 13:01:53 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Jury duty anyone? North Carolina court forgets to send 1,700 juror notifications

    Jury duty anyone? North Carolina court forgets to send 1,700 juror notifications

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:28 AM EST2018-03-01 15:28:48 GMT

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - When the judges, deputies and clerks showed up for court, they were missing one key element - the jurors.   The Winston-Salem Journal reports that North Carolina's fourth-largest county failed to mail notices to the 1,700 or so prospective jurors needed to hear cases this week. 

    >>

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - When the judges, deputies and clerks showed up for court, they were missing one key element - the jurors.   The Winston-Salem Journal reports that North Carolina's fourth-largest county failed to mail notices to the 1,700 or so prospective jurors needed to hear cases this week. 

    >>

  • Man who bought gun for planned church attack pleads guilty

    Man who bought gun for planned church attack pleads guilty

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-03-01 15:23:49 GMT

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A white supremacist faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally buying a gun authorities say he planned to use in an attack similar to the South Carolina church shootings.   News outlets report 30-year-old Benjamin McDowell pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a weapon.   The FBI says McDowell told an undercover agent he wanted to buy a gun for an attack in "the spirit of Dylann Roof."

    >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A white supremacist faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally buying a gun authorities say he planned to use in an attack similar to the South Carolina church shootings.   News outlets report 30-year-old Benjamin McDowell pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a weapon.   The FBI says McDowell told an undercover agent he wanted to buy a gun for an attack in "the spirit of Dylann Roof."

    >>

  • Rescuers save 2 eagles with talons locked in frigid river

    Rescuers save 2 eagles with talons locked in frigid river

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-03-01 15:11:44 GMT

    BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Two bald eagles with their talons locked were rescued from a Pennsylvania river. Pennsylvania Game Commission says in a Wednesday Facebook post a woman and her 11-year-old daughter saw the two mature, male eagles floating along the banks of the Susquehanna River near Bloomsburg and contacted police.

    >>

    BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Two bald eagles with their talons locked were rescued from a Pennsylvania river. Pennsylvania Game Commission says in a Wednesday Facebook post a woman and her 11-year-old daughter saw the two mature, male eagles floating along the banks of the Susquehanna River near Bloomsburg and contacted police.

    >>
    •   