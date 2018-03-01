Rescuers save 2 eagles with talons locked in frigid river

Rescuers save 2 eagles with talons locked in frigid riverPosted: Updated:
Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local): 10:50 p.m. Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior. Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.>>
Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work
MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.>>
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
Students at Sacajawea Middle School planning school walkout
SPOKANE, Wash. - Students across the country are preparing for the national school walkout on March 14. Here in Spokane, a group of those students are at Sacajawea Middle School. Clara, Tula, and Abigail say they have the same reaction when they hear about school shootings. “We shouldn't have to be scared to go to school in the morning and our parents shouldn't have to be scared that we're not going to come back,” Tula says. So, they wanted to be a part of the national sch...>>
Sherman Alexie apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations
SEATTLE (AP) - Prominent Pacific Northwest author Sherman Alexie has issued an apology amid anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced on the internet in the past week. The Seattle Times reports that Alexie released a statement, saying: "Over the years, I have done things that have harmed other people, including those I love most deeply." He also said that while some of his behavior was inappropriate, he has no recollection of physically or ve...>>
Jury duty anyone? North Carolina court forgets to send 1,700 juror notifications
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - When the judges, deputies and clerks showed up for court, they were missing one key element - the jurors. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that North Carolina's fourth-largest county failed to mail notices to the 1,700 or so prospective jurors needed to hear cases this week.>>
Man who bought gun for planned church attack pleads guilty
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A white supremacist faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally buying a gun authorities say he planned to use in an attack similar to the South Carolina church shootings. News outlets report 30-year-old Benjamin McDowell pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a weapon. The FBI says McDowell told an undercover agent he wanted to buy a gun for an attack in "the spirit of Dylann Roof.">>
Rescuers save 2 eagles with talons locked in frigid river
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Two bald eagles with their talons locked were rescued from a Pennsylvania river. Pennsylvania Game Commission says in a Wednesday Facebook post a woman and her 11-year-old daughter saw the two mature, male eagles floating along the banks of the Susquehanna River near Bloomsburg and contacted police.>>
Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach
NEW YORK (AP) - Equifax is saying that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by last year's data breach, however these newly disclosed consumers had much less personal information stolen. The company says the 2.4 million additional consumers only had their names and a partial driver's license number stolen by the attackers, unlike the original 145.5 million Americans who had their Social Security numbers impacted.>>
Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work
MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.>>
Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local): 10:50 p.m. Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior. Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.>>
Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons
MOSCOW (AP) - President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone, that would be immune to enemy intercept. Speaking in a state-of-the-nation speech Thursday, Putin said that the nuclear-powered cruise missile tested last fall has an unlimited range and high speed and is capable of penetrating any missile defense.>>
SFCC president Darren Pitcher resigns amid sexual harassment investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - Darren Pitcher, acting president for Spokane Falls Community College, has resigned. Dr. Pitcher's resignation comes in the midst of an investigation into sexual harassment claims. A spokesman for the college tells KHQ an investigation was underway when Dr. Pitcher submitted his resignation letter.>>
Sherman Alexie apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations
SEATTLE (AP) - Prominent Pacific Northwest author Sherman Alexie has issued an apology amid anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced on the internet in the past week. The Seattle Times reports that Alexie released a statement, saying: "Over the years, I have done things that have harmed other people, including those I love most deeply." He also said that while some of his behavior was inappropriate, he has no recollection of physically or ve...>>
Helicopter's life raft falls onto woman's bed
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A life raft that fell from a helicopter caused a hole in the roof of a northeast Miami-Dade home Wednesday, officials told NBC Miami. The life raft came crashing through the roof of the home shortly before 3:30 p.m. The raft landed in the home's bedroom, where Luce Ramo was lying in bed. "When I saw that I was, like, shocked ... it was like BOOM!" Ramo told NBC Miami. "I don't know – somebody dropped>>
