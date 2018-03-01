Man who bought gun for planned church attack pleads guilty - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man who bought gun for planned church attack pleads guilty

Posted: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A white supremacist faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally buying a gun authorities say he planned to use in an attack similar to the South Carolina church shootings.
 
News outlets report 30-year-old Benjamin McDowell pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a weapon.
 
The FBI says McDowell told an undercover agent he wanted to buy a gun for an attack in "the spirit of Dylann Roof." Roof was sentenced to death last year for a racist shooting that killed nine black worshippers at a Charleston, South Carolina, church.
 
McDowell couldn't legally own a gun because of a felony burglary conviction. Authorities say he didn't name a specific target.
 
FBI agents say they arrested McDowell after he bought the gun from the undercover agent.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior

    Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:48 AM EST2018-03-01 12:48:05 GMT

    DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local):   10:50 p.m.   Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior.   Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.

    >>

    DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local):   10:50 p.m.   Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior.   Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.

    >>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work

    Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:01 AM EST2018-03-01 13:01:53 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail

    Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:26 PM EST2018-03-01 18:26:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning.  During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning.  During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man. 

    >>

  • Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

    Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:53 AM EST2018-03-01 16:53:29 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Kroger is raising the minimum age to buy guns at its Fred Meyer stores, the third major retailer to place restrictions on gun sales that exceed federal law. Like Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods a day earlier, Kroger says it will immediately limit gun and ammunition sales to people 21 and older. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Kroger is raising the minimum age to buy guns at its Fred Meyer stores, the third major retailer to place restrictions on gun sales that exceed federal law. Like Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods a day earlier, Kroger says it will immediately limit gun and ammunition sales to people 21 and older. 

    >>

  • Jury duty anyone? North Carolina court forgets to send 1,700 juror notifications

    Jury duty anyone? North Carolina court forgets to send 1,700 juror notifications

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:28 AM EST2018-03-01 15:28:48 GMT

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - When the judges, deputies and clerks showed up for court, they were missing one key element - the jurors.   The Winston-Salem Journal reports that North Carolina's fourth-largest county failed to mail notices to the 1,700 or so prospective jurors needed to hear cases this week. 

    >>

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - When the judges, deputies and clerks showed up for court, they were missing one key element - the jurors.   The Winston-Salem Journal reports that North Carolina's fourth-largest county failed to mail notices to the 1,700 or so prospective jurors needed to hear cases this week. 

    >>
    •   