Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail

Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning.

During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man.

Despite efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies and Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene, which is protocol with in-custody deaths.

The Sheriff's Office says the inmate was being held for several misdemeanor charges and was the only person in the locked cell.

The inmate has note been identified.