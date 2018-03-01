Legislature passes bill to ban toxic chemicals in food packaging in Washington State

Legislature passes bill to ban toxic chemicals in food packaging in Washington StatePosted: Updated:
Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning. During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man.>>
Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work
MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.>>
Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local): 10:50 p.m. Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior. Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.>>
Students at Sacajawea Middle School planning school walkout
SPOKANE, Wash. - Students across the country are preparing for the national school walkout on March 14. Here in Spokane, a group of those students are at Sacajawea Middle School. Clara, Tula, and Abigail say they have the same reaction when they hear about school shootings. “We shouldn't have to be scared to go to school in the morning and our parents shouldn't have to be scared that we're not going to come back,” Tula says. So, they wanted to be a part of the national sch...>>
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
Montana elementary student child dies of influenza
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An elementary school student from Billings has died of complications due to influenza, the first child death due to the flu in Montana since the 2015-16 flu season. Billings Catholic Schools President Shaun Harrington says Chloe Lai was a student at St. Francis School. She fell ill and was hospitalized Sunday and died Tuesday afternoon. Harrington says her parents confirmed her death was flu-related.>>
Washington state is second to California for premium wine production
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The wine grape harvest in Washington state last year totaled 227,000 tons, down 16 percent from 2016. Washington State Wine's annual Grape Crush Report showed that the 2017 harvest was slightly larger than the 2015 harvest. Cabernet Sauvignon was the top producing variety at 62,200 tons, or 27 percent of the total. Chardonnay was at 39,300 tons, or 17 percent of the total.>>
How to plan a lovely day that doesn’t bust your budget
So you’ve found someone to spend your life with. Congrats! Now all you have to do is make it official and throw a party. As you plan a wedding, it’s not unusual to watch the cost skyrocket. But weddings can be both memorable and affordable.>>
Legislature passes bill to ban toxic chemicals in food packaging in Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Legislature has approved a measure that would ban certain toxic chemicals from paper food packaging if state regulators identify safer alternatives. The Senate passed House Bill 2658 late Wednesday on a 30-17 vote and it now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee. The House earlier approved the measure.>>
Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning. During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man.>>
Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions
KHQ.COM - Kroger is raising the minimum age to buy guns at its Fred Meyer stores, the third major retailer to place restrictions on gun sales that exceed federal law. Like Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods a day earlier, Kroger says it will immediately limit gun and ammunition sales to people 21 and older.>>
Jury duty anyone? North Carolina court forgets to send 1,700 juror notifications
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - When the judges, deputies and clerks showed up for court, they were missing one key element - the jurors. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that North Carolina's fourth-largest county failed to mail notices to the 1,700 or so prospective jurors needed to hear cases this week.>>
Man who bought gun for planned church attack pleads guilty
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A white supremacist faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally buying a gun authorities say he planned to use in an attack similar to the South Carolina church shootings. News outlets report 30-year-old Benjamin McDowell pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a weapon. The FBI says McDowell told an undercover agent he wanted to buy a gun for an attack in "the spirit of Dylann Roof.">>
Rescuers save 2 eagles with talons locked in frigid river
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Two bald eagles with their talons locked were rescued from a Pennsylvania river. Pennsylvania Game Commission says in a Wednesday Facebook post a woman and her 11-year-old daughter saw the two mature, male eagles floating along the banks of the Susquehanna River near Bloomsburg and contacted police.>>
Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach
NEW YORK (AP) - Equifax is saying that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by last year's data breach, however these newly disclosed consumers had much less personal information stolen. The company says the 2.4 million additional consumers only had their names and a partial driver's license number stolen by the attackers, unlike the original 145.5 million Americans who had their Social Security numbers impacted.>>
