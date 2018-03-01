Montana elementary student child dies of influenza

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An elementary school student from Billings has died of complications due to influenza, the first child death due to the flu in Montana since the 2015-16 flu season.



Billings Catholic Schools President Shaun Harrington says Chloe Lai was a student at St. Francis School. She fell ill and was hospitalized Sunday and died Tuesday afternoon. Harrington says her parents confirmed her death was flu-related.



The Department of Public Health and Human Services says Montana has had 33 flu-related deaths this winter.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 97 flu-related deaths nationally among children this season through Feb. 17.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)