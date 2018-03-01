ACT - Testing same image edit update - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

ACT - Testing same image edit update

Posted: Updated:
Northwest Harvest Statewide Reach 2014 Northwest Harvest Statewide Reach 2014

Testing if using the same graphic on multiple stories updates older stories.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail

    Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:26 PM EST2018-03-01 18:26:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning.  During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning.  During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man. 

    >>

  • Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work

    Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:01 AM EST2018-03-01 13:01:53 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.

    >>

  • Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior

    Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:48 AM EST2018-03-01 12:48:05 GMT

    DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local):   10:50 p.m.   Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior.   Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.

    >>

    DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local):   10:50 p.m.   Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior.   Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report