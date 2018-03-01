ACT - Testing same image edit update

SPOKANE, Wash. - Students across the country are preparing for the national school walkout on March 14. Here in Spokane, a group of those students are at Sacajawea Middle School. Clara, Tula, and Abigail say they have the same reaction when they hear about school shootings. “We shouldn't have to be scared to go to school in the morning and our parents shouldn't have to be scared that we're not going to come back,” Tula says. So, they wanted to be a part of the national sch...