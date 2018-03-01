ACT - Testing same image edit update

ACT - Testing same image edit updatePosted: Updated:
-
Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning. During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man.>>
Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work
MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.>>
Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local): 10:50 p.m. Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior. Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.>>
Students at Sacajawea Middle School planning school walkout
SPOKANE, Wash. - Students across the country are preparing for the national school walkout on March 14. Here in Spokane, a group of those students are at Sacajawea Middle School. Clara, Tula, and Abigail say they have the same reaction when they hear about school shootings. “We shouldn't have to be scared to go to school in the morning and our parents shouldn't have to be scared that we're not going to come back,” Tula says. So, they wanted to be a part of the national sch...>>
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
