Moscow to install its first wheelchair-accessible swing

(AP) - An Idaho city is set to install its first wheelchair-accessible park swing.



The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports Moscow High School Senior Lena Werner, who is also the school's Buddy Club co-president, says the idea stemmed from the club's adviser after she and her daughter saw a video clip online about a wheelchair-accessible swing.



Werner says the adviser then told Werner and Anna Bales, the other Buddy Club president, and both thought it was a great idea.



Werner and Bales then approached the city, which was receptive to the notion.



The Buddy Club promotes inclusion and acceptance of people with all abilities.



Werner says the club received a $5,000 grant recently, and it will use some of that money to go toward the swing. Bales says the club is actively looking for donations to help reach the $3,000 benchmark.



