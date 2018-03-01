Moscow to install its first wheelchair-accessible swing

Moscow to install its first wheelchair-accessible swingPosted: Updated:
Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning. During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man.>>
Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work
MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.>>
Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local): 10:50 p.m. Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior. Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.>>
Students at Sacajawea Middle School planning school walkout
SPOKANE, Wash. - Students across the country are preparing for the national school walkout on March 14. Here in Spokane, a group of those students are at Sacajawea Middle School. Clara, Tula, and Abigail say they have the same reaction when they hear about school shootings. “We shouldn't have to be scared to go to school in the morning and our parents shouldn't have to be scared that we're not going to come back,” Tula says. So, they wanted to be a part of the national sch...>>
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
State agency pays $3.1M after placing girl with rapist
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The former foster parents of a girl who was taken from them by the state Department of Social and Health Services and placed with her biological father - a convicted child rapist - have settled a lawsuit for $3.1 million. The Columbian reported Thursday that the Vancouver couple and the agency reached the settlement in February. The foster parents, who have since adopted the now 10-year-old girl, say the money will go toward her care, with court ...>>
Wenatchee High School beefs up security after threatening message discovered on bathroom wall
WENATCHEE, Wash. - Wenatchee High School has beefed up its security presence this week after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall last Friday. On Feb. 23, a message that read “don’t come to school on March 2,” prompted a police investigation. Authorities were unable to pinpoint the person responsible for the message, but school security has increased. On Wednesday, the school's principal sent out the following message to parents>>
Suspect arrested in connection to bomb threat at Ephrata schools
EPHRATA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man is in jail following a Thursday morning threat that there was a bomb in every school in Ephrata. iFIBER One News reports that Ephrata resident Aaron Stetner was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after allegedly admitting to sending out the threat via email just before 10 a.m. Ephrata Police Chief Mike Warren told iFIBER One that an email with a fake name was sent to the Ephrata High School secretary Thursday morning.>>
Washington man accused of sexually abusing, assaulting Oregon woman
YAKIMA, Wash. - A 34-year-old Washington man is facing sex abuse and assault charges, accused of attacking a woman on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon. KIMA TV reports that FBI agents arrested 34-year-old Almonzo Antonio Castaneda on Tuesday at his home in Yakima. He faces charges of sexual abuse, assault of a spouse or intimate partner by strangulation, and assault by striking, beating or wounding.>>
Ruff day in Arizona: Dogs cause traffic jam, one leads residents on hour-long chase
PHOENIX, Ariz. - It was a ruff day for drivers on a freeway in Phoenix, Arizona Wednesday after a couple of dogs caused a major traffic jam. According to ABC 15, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and firefighters stopped traffic in an attempt to capture the furry hitchhikers. Officials were only able to catch one, while the other took off to a nearby RV park. The residents of the RV park banded together and were able to catch the>>
Baby chimp bonds with pilot on rescue flight
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - Mussa the baby chimpanzee is melting hearts across the world after he played co-pilot on his own rescue mission. Lwiro Primates posted video online of the little ape at the controls on Wednesday, and it's been watched over 34,000 times as of Thursday afternoon. Virunga National park pilot Anthony Caere helped save little Mussa from poachers in the Congo this week, and the two bonded during the rescue flight.>>
2 Montana prison inmates charged with trying to kill a 3rd
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - Two Montana State Prison inmates are charged with trying to kill another inmate nearly two years ago. Michael Spell and Thomas Creel Lanham pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide Tuesday in Deer Lodge for an April 2016 attack on James Marshall. Powell County prosecutors say Spell held Marshall while Lanham beat him with a lock. Lanham suffered fractures to bones in his face and broken ribs. Prosecutors say Lanham and Marshall had argued...>>
Washington state's carbon tax bill dies in Legislature
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Another ambitious effort to pass a carbon tax in Washington state has faltered as both Gov. Jay Inslee and the bill's prime sponsor conceded Thursday that there weren't enough votes to pass the measure out of the state Senate. Washington would have been the first U.S. state to impose a straight tax on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels such as gasoline and electricity and the legislation has been closely watched nationally. But Inslee told The ...>>
Moscow to install its first wheelchair-accessible swing
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho city is set to install its first wheelchair-accessible park swing. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports Moscow High School Senior Lena Werner, who is also the school's Buddy Club co-president, says the idea stemmed from the club's adviser after she and her daughter saw a video clip online about a wheelchair-accessible swing. Werner says the adviser then told Werner and Anna Bales, the other Buddy Club president, and both thought it was a grea...>>
Idaho cheerleaders sue school district over dismissal from team
BURLEY, Idaho (AP) - Nine Idaho students have filed a lawsuit claiming they were unfairly removed from their high school cheerleading team after staging a "sit-in" to protest conflicts with the school's new cheerleading coach. The Idaho Statesman reports the lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court, alleges the Cassia County School District, Burley High School, Superintendent Gaylen Smyer and several school employees violated the girls' First Amendment rights.>>
