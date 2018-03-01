Baby chimp bonds with pilot on rescue flight

Mussa the baby chimpanzee is melting hearts across the world after he played co-pilot on his own rescue mission. Lwiro Primates posted video online of the little ape at the controls on Wednesday, and it's been watched over 34,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.

Virunga National park pilot Anthony Caere helped save little Mussa from poachers in the Congo this week, and the two bonded during the rescue flight.

Mussa is being treated for intestinal parasites, but conservationists say he's "playing and laughing," which is a very good sign.

Caere will be able to visit his little co-pilot and new friend at the Lwiro Primates rescue and rehabilitation center- Mussa's new home.

Watch the viral video here: