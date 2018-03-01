Ruff day in Arizona: Dogs cause traffic jam, one leads residents - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ruff day in Arizona: Dogs cause traffic jam, one leads residents on hour-long chase

PHOENIX, Ariz. -

It was a ruff day for drivers on a freeway in Phoenix, Arizona Wednesday after a couple of dogs caused a major traffic jam.

According to ABC 15, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and firefighters stopped traffic in an attempt to capture the furry hitchhikers. Officials were only able to catch one, while the other took off to a nearby RV park.

The residents of the RV park banded together and were able to catch the second pup after a nearly hour-long chase.

