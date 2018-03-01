Washington man accused of sexually abusing, assaulting Oregon woman

A 34-year-old Washington man is facing sex abuse and assault charges, accused of attacking a woman on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon.

KIMA TV reports that FBI agents arrested 34-year-old Almonzo Antonio Castaneda on Tuesday at his home in Yakima.

He faces charges of sexual abuse, assault of a spouse or intimate partner by strangulation, and assault by striking, beating or wounding.

According to the FBI, the victim in the case is a tribal member. They have not specified the relationship - if any- between the two.

Castaneda appeared in front of a federal magistrate on Wednesday. However, KIMA reports that officials said the case will be transferred back to the U.S. District Court in Oregon.