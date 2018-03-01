Suspect arrested in connection to bomb threat at Ephrata schools

A 26-year-old man is in jail following a Thursday morning threat that there was a bomb in every school in Ephrata.

iFIBER One News reports that Ephrata resident Aaron Stetner was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after allegedly admitting to sending out the threat via email just before 10 a.m.

Ephrata Police Chief Mike Warren told iFIBER One that an email with a fake name was sent to the Ephrata High School secretary Thursday morning. The email indicated that there was a bomb at every school in Ephrata.

Police notified staff at the schools, and instructed them to quietly search each building. Warren told iFIBER One that the threat did not appear credible and no bomb was found.

Police were able to track the email address used and found the email was sent through a mobile device, leading to the name of the suspect.

School continued as normal Thursday.

Stetner will be booked into Grant County Jail for making bomb threats.