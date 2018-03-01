Wenatchee High School beefs up security after threatening message discovered on bathroom wall

Wenatchee High School has beefed up its security presence this week after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall last Friday.

On Feb. 23, a message that read “don’t come to school on March 2,” prompted a police investigation.

Authorities were unable to pinpoint the person responsible for the message, but school security has increased.

On Wednesday, the school's principal sent out the following message to parents:

Wenatchee High School Parents:

We want to update you on the investigation around the writing on the bathroom walls. We have worked with, and will continue to rely on, the Wenatchee Police Department for guidance and support. Several leads were investigated and, currently, we have exhausted all possible persons of interest. We continue to take these actions seriously and will invest significant time and personnel to resolve the matter. If you or your student have any information that may assist us in solving the case, please contact the main office.

School will run as normal on Friday, March 2nd. During the week, we have had an increased level of security and police presence on campus. On Friday, we will have an even greater police presence throughout our building. Parents choosing to keep their son/daughter home will need to contact the attendance office as usual to excuse any absence.

Wenatchee High School remains focused on providing a safe place for students and staff. We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time.

Sincerely,

Eric Anderson Principal