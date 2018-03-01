Wenatchee High School beefs up security after threatening messag - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wenatchee High School beefs up security after threatening message discovered on bathroom wall

Posted: Updated:
Wenatchee High School Facebook Page Wenatchee High School Facebook Page
WENATCHEE, Wash. -

Wenatchee High School has beefed up its security presence this week after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall last Friday.

On Feb. 23, a message that read “don’t come to school on March 2,” prompted a police investigation.

Authorities were unable to pinpoint the person responsible for the message, but school security has increased.

On Wednesday, the school's principal sent out the following message to parents:

Wenatchee High School Parents:

We want to update you on the investigation around the writing on the bathroom walls. We have worked with, and will continue to rely on, the Wenatchee Police Department for guidance and support. Several leads were investigated and, currently, we have exhausted all possible persons of interest. We continue to take these actions seriously and will invest significant time and personnel to resolve the matter. If you or your student have any information that may assist us in solving the case, please contact the main office.

School will run as normal on Friday, March 2nd. During the week, we have had an increased level of security and police presence on campus. On Friday, we will have an even greater police presence throughout our building. Parents choosing to keep their son/daughter home will need to contact the attendance office as usual to excuse any absence.

Wenatchee High School remains focused on providing a safe place for students and staff. We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time.

Sincerely,

Eric Anderson Principal

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail

    Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:26 PM EST2018-03-01 18:26:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning.  During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning.  During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man. 

    >>

  • Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work

    Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:01 AM EST2018-03-01 13:01:53 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.

    >>

  • Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior

    Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:48 AM EST2018-03-01 12:48:05 GMT

    DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local):   10:50 p.m.   Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior.   Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.

    >>

    DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local):   10:50 p.m.   Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior.   Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Park Service unveils concepts for Sperry Chalet restoration

    Park Service unveils concepts for Sperry Chalet restoration

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:48 PM EST2018-03-02 00:48:32 GMT
    Glacier National Park ConservancyGlacier National Park Conservancy
    Glacier National Park ConservancyGlacier National Park Conservancy

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The National Park Service released four concepts for the restoration of Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet dormitory. The Independent Record reports the concepts, released Wednesday, range from stabilizing the walls but not rebuilding the structure - instead, setting up temporary wall tents for visitors - to reconstructing the dorm to as "close to as it was" with some critical building code updates. Other options under consideration ...

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The National Park Service released four concepts for the restoration of Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet dormitory. The Independent Record reports the concepts, released Wednesday, range from stabilizing the walls but not rebuilding the structure - instead, setting up temporary wall tents for visitors - to reconstructing the dorm to as "close to as it was" with some critical building code updates. Other options under consideration ...

    >>

  • State agency pays $3.1M after placing girl with rapist

    State agency pays $3.1M after placing girl with rapist

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:37 PM EST2018-03-02 00:37:48 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The former foster parents of a girl who was taken from them by the state Department of Social and Health Services and placed with her biological father - a convicted child rapist - have settled a lawsuit for $3.1 million.  The Columbian reported Thursday that the Vancouver couple and the agency reached the settlement in February. The foster parents, who have since adopted the now 10-year-old girl, say the money will go toward her care, with court ...

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The former foster parents of a girl who was taken from them by the state Department of Social and Health Services and placed with her biological father - a convicted child rapist - have settled a lawsuit for $3.1 million.  The Columbian reported Thursday that the Vancouver couple and the agency reached the settlement in February. The foster parents, who have since adopted the now 10-year-old girl, say the money will go toward her care, with court ...

    >>

  • Wenatchee High School beefs up security after threatening message discovered on bathroom wall

    Wenatchee High School beefs up security after threatening message discovered on bathroom wall

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:26 PM EST2018-03-02 00:26:21 GMT
    Wenatchee High School Facebook PageWenatchee High School Facebook Page
    Wenatchee High School Facebook PageWenatchee High School Facebook Page

    WENATCHEE, Wash. - Wenatchee High School has beefed up its security presence this week after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall last Friday. On Feb. 23, a message that read “don’t come to school on March 2,” prompted a police investigation. Authorities were unable to pinpoint the person responsible for the message, but school security has increased. On Wednesday, the school's principal sent out the following message to parents

    >>

    WENATCHEE, Wash. - Wenatchee High School has beefed up its security presence this week after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall last Friday. On Feb. 23, a message that read “don’t come to school on March 2,” prompted a police investigation. Authorities were unable to pinpoint the person responsible for the message, but school security has increased. On Wednesday, the school's principal sent out the following message to parents

    >>
    •   