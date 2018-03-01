Park Service unveils concepts for Sperry Chalet restoration - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Park Service unveils concepts for Sperry Chalet restoration

Glacier National Park Conservancy Glacier National Park Conservancy
HELENA, Mont. -

 (AP) - The National Park Service released four concepts for the restoration of Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet dormitory.
  
The Independent Record reports the concepts, released Wednesday, range from stabilizing the walls but not rebuilding the structure - instead, setting up temporary wall tents for visitors - to reconstructing the dorm to as "close to as it was" with some critical building code updates.
  
Other options under consideration are to restore the dormitory "in place, but modernized," or moving the building's location so it's beyond recent avalanche activity. The latter option would involve stabilizing the remaining walls and providing visitor interpretation of the original structure.
  
The options can be viewed online at parkplanning.nps.gov. The comment period for the project closes Monday, April 2.
  
Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/1/2018 5:58:25 AM (GMT -8:00)

