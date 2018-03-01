Spokane Police: Man stabbed near licensing office in dispute over car

Spokane Police: Man stabbed near licensing office in dispute over carPosted: Updated:
Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning. During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man.>>
Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work
MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.>>
Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local): 10:50 p.m. Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior. Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.>>
Students at Sacajawea Middle School planning school walkout
SPOKANE, Wash. - Students across the country are preparing for the national school walkout on March 14. Here in Spokane, a group of those students are at Sacajawea Middle School. Clara, Tula, and Abigail say they have the same reaction when they hear about school shootings. “We shouldn't have to be scared to go to school in the morning and our parents shouldn't have to be scared that we're not going to come back,” Tula says. So, they wanted to be a part of the national sch...>>
Suspect who fired at CDA officers identified; Officer who was shot is doing well
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - UPDATE: Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White says the officer who was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop is doing better and is expect to make a full recovery. Chief White also identified the suspect who was shot and killed in the gunfire as convicted felon Curtis Ware.>>
School Closures & Delays
School Closures
Music to his hears, disabled vet gets vintage stereo back
SPOKANE, Wash. - Music is my life. That's what one local disabled veteran told KHQ. He said he especially loves vintage stereos. That's why he was so devastated when he couldn’t get answers from the repair shop that currently had his property. He said, "Help Me Hayley," and within hours, Hayley personally brought his property back to him. "My faith is first," said Doug Gifford. "Music is second." It hasn't been the easiest of years for Gifford>>
Dive team recovers body of missing Coeur d'Alene boater
WORLEY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered who they presumed to be the body of 68-year-old Larry D. Isenberg. Isenberg was reported to have fallen into Coeur D’Alene Lake on February 13, 2017 near Powder Horn Bay while in a boat with his wife. At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the Sun-up Bay area near Worley, ID. The caller indicated they>>
Inside the 911 Call Center on the day of the Freeman School Shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly six months following the Freeman school shooting, the 911 tapes from that day in September were released. In them, you can hear the call receivers taking information from those calling from inside or outside the school. You can hear those call receivers calmly asking questions to get as much information as possible – where they are, what they can see, and if they know if anyone is injured. A...>>
Colville National Forest offers perfect place to train Air Force recruits how to survive
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash - In the far Northwest of America, winter can be unforgiving. That’s why the Colville National is the perfect place to train the military. “If something bad happens, if a plane goes down, if we hear about a pilot being alone in the middle of Africa or wherever it may be in the world, we want them to have the best chance of survival,” said SERE Specialist, Senior Airman Carlos Sanchez.>>
Bi-Mart raises buying age for guns, ammo to 21
EUGENE, Ore. - Pacific Northwest-based Bi-Mart stores have announced they'll only allow people 21 and up to buy guns and ammunition at their stores. The news comes after several other stores including Walmart, Kroger and Dick's Sporting Goods announced similar changes. In a statement released to media Thursday, Bi-Mart officials say they have never sold AK or AR-platform rifles, bump-stocks or high-capacity magazines. Here's a full>>
Student pilot crashes plane in Blue Mountains
MILTON FREEWATER, Ore. - Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says a plane flown by a student pilot and instructor crashed in the Blue Mountains just outside the Umatilla National Forest. Shortly after 9:00 am on Wednesday, February 28th, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a single engine Piper Arrow aircraft had gone down in the area of Government Mountain Road, about 13 miles east of the City of Milton Freewater. They found>>
Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through truck's cab
TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It>>
Spokane Police: Man stabbed near licensing office in dispute over car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police confirm that a man was stabbed near the licensing office at Garland and Market, following a dispute over a car Thursday. The man has non life threatening injuries and was sent to hospital as a precaution. The person who stabbed him was charged with 2nd degree assault.>>
Park Service unveils concepts for Sperry Chalet restoration
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The National Park Service released four concepts for the restoration of Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet dormitory. The Independent Record reports the concepts, released Wednesday, range from stabilizing the walls but not rebuilding the structure - instead, setting up temporary wall tents for visitors - to reconstructing the dorm to as "close to as it was" with some critical building code updates. Other options under consideration ...>>
State agency pays $3.1M after placing girl with rapist
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The former foster parents of a girl who was taken from them by the state Department of Social and Health Services and placed with her biological father - a convicted child rapist - have settled a lawsuit for $3.1 million. The Columbian reported Thursday that the Vancouver couple and the agency reached the settlement in February. The foster parents, who have since adopted the now 10-year-old girl, say the money will go toward her care, with court ...>>
