Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through truck's cab

Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound I-5 near SR 16 in Tacoma.

The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It was reopened mid-Thursday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating.