Student pilot crashes plane in Blue Mountains

Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says a plane flown by a student pilot and instructor crashed in the Blue Mountains just outside the Umatilla National Forest.



Shortly after 9:00 am on Wednesday, February 28th, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a single engine Piper Arrow aircraft had gone down about 13 miles east of the City of Milton Freewater. They found the Walla Walla university aviation student and instructor walking down Government Mountain Road.



Authorities say the two walked away uninjured after the plane flew into a canyon and were unable to climb out.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper Arrow airplane had substantial damage.



The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating.