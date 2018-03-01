Bi-Mart raises buying age for guns, ammo to 21 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bi-Mart raises buying age for guns, ammo to 21

Posted:
EUGENE, Ore. -

Pacific Northwest-based Bi-Mart stores have announced they'll only allow people 21 and up to buy guns and ammunition at their stores.

The news comes after several other stores including Walmart, Kroger and Dick's Sporting Goods announced similar changes.

In a statement released to media Thursday, Bi-Mart officials say they have never sold AK or AR-platform rifles, bump-stocks or high-capacity magazines.

Here's a full letter from Bi-Mart's vice president of advertising and marketing:

Bi-Mart has been a part of communities throughout the Northwest for over 60 years– we are committed to serving and caring about our customers. That care extends to the products we sell and whom we sell them to. In recent weeks we, along with many members and our neighbors in retail, have paid close attention to the national discussion regarding firearm sales. Joining in that discussion— we support the responsible sale and use of firearms. Since the day Bi-Mart was founded, we’ve always carried a mix of merchandise that supported the shooting sports and hunting community. We’ve done this without selling assault type weapons. This style of firearm is not part of our current mix of goods and will not be in the future. We have never stocked or sold AK or AR platform rifles or bump-stocks and we do not stock high capacity magazines for these firearms. Our policies for firearm sales meet or exceed all Federal and State laws where we operate and currently follow all government age restrictions. We will continue to carry our current selection of items for the hunter and sport shooter. That being said, we agree with many policy makers and our peers that increasing the age limit to 21, in order to purchase a firearm, is a step in the right direction. In support, Bi-Mart and Cascade Farm and Outdoor stores, a division of Bi-Mart, will only sell guns and ammunition to those 21 or older that meet state and federal requirements for purchasing firearms. Our goal is to support responsible firearm use and make a positive contribution to the local, regional and national discussion of this issue. Our policies have always been a reflection of our values at Bi-Mart– we will continue to make choices based on what we think is best for our members and the communities we serve.

    •   