Inside the 911 Call Center on the day of the Freeman School Shooting

Nearly six months following the Freeman school shooting, the 911 tapes from that day in September were released.

In them, you can hear the call receivers taking information from those calling from inside or outside the school. You can hear those call receivers calmly asking questions to get as much information as possible – where they are, what they can see, and if they know if anyone is injured.

Amy McCormick, operations manager of Spokane County 911, says their employees train for situations like this. When there’s a high call volume, they would “triage” each call.

“There’s a whole bunch of teamwork that goes into scenarios where you’re receiving a huge influx of calls on the same incident,” she says.

McCormick adds that after the incident, the call center did a debrief to figure out what sort of lessons they could take to improve. She says overall, the communication went smoothly, and that it's to continue to be prepared.

“When people call 911, it could be once in a lifetime and they are at their worst, so we need to be at our best,” she says.

Randy Russell, the superintendent of Freeman School District, says he wants to thank the call receivers, dispatchers, and first responders for their professionalism and their help on that day.