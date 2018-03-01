Dive team recovers body of missing Coeur d'Alene boater

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered who they presumed to be the body of 68-year-old Larry D. Isenberg. Isenberg was reported to have fallen into Coeur D’Alene Lake on February 13, 2017 near Powder Horn Bay while in a boat with his wife.

At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the Sun-up Bay area near Worley, ID. The caller indicated they could see what they believed to be a body floating face down in the water. KCSO deputies, detectives, and Dive Team personnel arrived a short time later and recovered the body.

On Monday, Isenberg's wife described her version of what happened. In a letter obtained exclusively by KHQ, Lori Isenberg says that the two were going to head out on Lake Coeur d’Alene to watch the sun come up. As the morning continued, Lori wrote the boat's engine began to make strange sounds and that’s when things went from bad to worse. Lori says Larry gave her a confused look and started to fall over. That’s when, she says, she tripped on a nearby space heater in the boat and hit her head. She went on to write that she turned on the boat and began her search, losing her sense of direction and time.

Also on Monday, Isenberg's wife was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and 40 counts of forgery, according to a Kootenai County Jail booking log. This story was first reported on by our partners at the Spokesman Review who say a police report with more details on the 64-year-old woman’s arrest was not immediately available.



Isenberg was the former North Idaho Housing Coalition director but parted ways with the nonprofit in late January for undisclosed reasons.

Official identification of the body discovered Thursday is pending an autopsy to be conducted by the Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office in conjunction with the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

