ACT Testing image update Story 2

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning. During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man.>>
Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work
MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.>>
Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local): 10:50 p.m. Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior. Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.>>
Dive team recovers body of missing Coeur d'Alene boater
WORLEY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered who they presumed to be the body of 68-year-old Larry D. Isenberg. Isenberg was reported to have fallen into Coeur D’Alene Lake on February 13, 2017 near Powder Horn Bay while in a boat with his wife. At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the Sun-up Bay area near Worley, ID. The caller indicated they>>
Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through truck's cab
TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It>>
State agency pays $3.1M after placing girl with rapist
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The former foster parents of a girl who was taken from them by the state Department of Social and Health Services and placed with her biological father - a convicted child rapist - have settled a lawsuit for $3.1 million. The Columbian reported Thursday that the Vancouver couple and the agency reached the settlement in February. The foster parents, who have since adopted the now 10-year-old girl, say the money will go toward her care, with court ...>>
