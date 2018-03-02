VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers.

Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food.

"I waved him down, and I said, 'Hey, are you hungry?' and he said, 'Yes,'” Gallo said in an interview with WMBF News. “So I went in there with him, and as soon as we went inside, the lady at the register says, 'You're not getting food.' She tells him he's not getting food."

Gallo tells WMBF News that he couldn't believe what he was seeing, so he started recording the incident on his phone. McDonald's management didn't take too kindly to his yelling.

Gallo was later escorted out of the building.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby told WMBF News via email that officers responded to the restaurant after an employee called to report that a man was in the parking lot asking customers for money.

When the officer arrived, the employee told police the man was inside the restaurant. That employee also requested a trespass warning be issued and the person asked to leave the premises.

Joel Pellicci, Jr., the owner of the McDonald's where the incident took place, provided the following statement to WMBF News regarding the incident:

"At my restaurant, the goal is to provide our customers with a positive and welcoming experience each time they visit. Unfortunately, the individual in this video has a history of disruptive behavior and has been asked to leave by management and police on several occasions."

Pellicci said additional information may be provided by the McDonald's corporate office.

You can watch the video here: