Rocks thrown, fires set during Arizona prison riot

(AP) - Inmates at a southern Arizona prison threw rocks, set fire to mattresses and attacked guards Thursday.



The Arizona Department of Corrections released a statement late Thursday saying the prison complex in Yuma is under lockdown after tactical teams brought the disturbance under control. Yuma is near the border with Mexico about 180 miles southwest from Phoenix.



Andrew Wilder, the director of communications for the Department of Corrections, says about 600 inmates were involved in the disturbance, which lasted nearly two hours. He says they are now contained and will remain on the fenced recreation yard through the night.



The department says it will seek additional criminal charges for any inmates involved in violent activity.



Wilder says all employees are safe and accounted for.

3/1/2018 9:27:11 PM (GMT -8:00)