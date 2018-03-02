Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey

Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New JerseyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail
Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning. During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning. During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man.>>
Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work
Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work
MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.>>
MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.>>
Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior
Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local): 10:50 p.m. Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior. Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.>>
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local): 10:50 p.m. Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior. Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.>>
Dive team recovers body of missing Coeur d'Alene boater
Dive team recovers body of missing Coeur d'Alene boater
WORLEY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered who they presumed to be the body of 68-year-old Larry D. Isenberg. Isenberg was reported to have fallen into Coeur D’Alene Lake on February 13, 2017 near Powder Horn Bay while in a boat with his wife. At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the Sun-up Bay area near Worley, ID. The caller indicated they>>
WORLEY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered who they presumed to be the body of 68-year-old Larry D. Isenberg. Isenberg was reported to have fallen into Coeur D’Alene Lake on February 13, 2017 near Powder Horn Bay while in a boat with his wife. At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the Sun-up Bay area near Worley, ID. The caller indicated they>>
Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through truck's cab
Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through truck's cab
TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It>>
TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It>>
State agency pays $3.1M after placing girl with rapist
State agency pays $3.1M after placing girl with rapist
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The former foster parents of a girl who was taken from them by the state Department of Social and Health Services and placed with her biological father - a convicted child rapist - have settled a lawsuit for $3.1 million. The Columbian reported Thursday that the Vancouver couple and the agency reached the settlement in February. The foster parents, who have since adopted the now 10-year-old girl, say the money will go toward her care, with court ...>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The former foster parents of a girl who was taken from them by the state Department of Social and Health Services and placed with her biological father - a convicted child rapist - have settled a lawsuit for $3.1 million. The Columbian reported Thursday that the Vancouver couple and the agency reached the settlement in February. The foster parents, who have since adopted the now 10-year-old girl, say the money will go toward her care, with court ...>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery
Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park. On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park. On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was>>
Police: Woman in custody after attempting to kidnap child at Kirkland park
Police: Woman in custody after attempting to kidnap child at Kirkland park
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A woman in her 30s was taken into custody Thursday after police say she grabbed another woman's child at a park in Kirkland, Washington. Q13 reports that incident happened at Bridle Trails State Park just before noon. Police said a grandmother was walking with her 2-year-old grandchild on a trail when an unknown woman hit her in the head from behind, and took off with the boy. The child's mother was in a vehicle with>>
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A woman in her 30s was taken into custody Thursday after police say she grabbed another woman's child at a park in Kirkland, Washington. Q13 reports that incident happened at Bridle Trails State Park just before noon. Police said a grandmother was walking with her 2-year-old grandchild on a trail when an unknown woman hit her in the head from behind, and took off with the boy. The child's mother was in a vehicle with>>
Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey
Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride back to his home state says the experience was "crazy." NJ.com reported Wednesday that Kenny Bachman thought he was taking an Uber to where he was staying, near the West Virginia University campus. But when his driver woke him up two hours into the more than 300-mile journey to New Jersey,>>
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride back to his home state says the experience was "crazy." NJ.com reported Wednesday that Kenny Bachman thought he was taking an Uber to where he was staying, near the West Virginia University campus. But when his driver woke him up two hours into the more than 300-mile journey to New Jersey,>>
Rocks thrown, fires set during Arizona prison riot
Rocks thrown, fires set during Arizona prison riot
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Inmates at a southern Arizona prison threw rocks, set fire to mattresses and attacked guards Thursday. The Arizona Department of Corrections released a statement late Thursday saying the prison complex in Yuma is under lockdown after tactical teams brought the disturbance under control. Yuma is near the border with Mexico about 180 miles southwest from Phoenix. Andrew Wilder, the director of communications for the Department of Corrections, says about ...>>
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Inmates at a southern Arizona prison threw rocks, set fire to mattresses and attacked guards Thursday. The Arizona Department of Corrections released a statement late Thursday saying the prison complex in Yuma is under lockdown after tactical teams brought the disturbance under control. Yuma is near the border with Mexico about 180 miles southwest from Phoenix. Andrew Wilder, the director of communications for the Department of Corrections, says about ...>>
VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food.>>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food.>>
'Oldest tattoo' found on 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies
'Oldest tattoo' found on 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies
LONDON - Researchers have discovered the oldest figurative tattoos in the world on two 5,000-year-old mummies from Egypt. BBC News reports that the discovery pushes back evidence for the practice in Africa by 1,000 years. Details of the tattoos have been published in the Journal of Archaeological Science. One of the lead authors of the research paper and the British Museum's Curator of Physical Anthropology, Daniel Antoine,>>
LONDON - Researchers have discovered the oldest figurative tattoos in the world on two 5,000-year-old mummies from Egypt. BBC News reports that the discovery pushes back evidence for the practice in Africa by 1,000 years. Details of the tattoos have been published in the Journal of Archaeological Science. One of the lead authors of the research paper and the British Museum's Curator of Physical Anthropology, Daniel Antoine,>>
Inslee vetoes recently passed public records bill
Inslee vetoes recently passed public records bill
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee has vetoed ESB 6617, a bill related to public disclosure obligations of the Legislature. Inslee received a request Thursday evening from a number of legislators to veto the bill after they reached an agreement with media organizations about a process for working together on the issue. Plaintiffs from the media lawsuit have agreed to join defendants in seeking a stay of proceedings in the trial court during the>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee has vetoed ESB 6617, a bill related to public disclosure obligations of the Legislature. Inslee received a request Thursday evening from a number of legislators to veto the bill after they reached an agreement with media organizations about a process for working together on the issue. Plaintiffs from the media lawsuit have agreed to join defendants in seeking a stay of proceedings in the trial court during the>>
Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'
Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, 'America's Pastor'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor." The service is scheduled to start at noon Friday and to include performances by musicians who shared the stage with Graham at his crusades. The Rev. Franklin Graham will deliver the main funeral address for his father after personal messages from Billy Graham's three daughters and younger son.>>
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor." The service is scheduled to start at noon Friday and to include performances by musicians who shared the stage with Graham at his crusades. The Rev. Franklin Graham will deliver the main funeral address for his father after personal messages from Billy Graham's three daughters and younger son.>>
Dive team recovers body of missing Coeur d'Alene boater
Dive team recovers body of missing Coeur d'Alene boater
WORLEY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered who they presumed to be the body of 68-year-old Larry D. Isenberg. Isenberg was reported to have fallen into Coeur D’Alene Lake on February 13, 2017 near Powder Horn Bay while in a boat with his wife. At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the Sun-up Bay area near Worley, ID. The caller indicated they>>
WORLEY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered who they presumed to be the body of 68-year-old Larry D. Isenberg. Isenberg was reported to have fallen into Coeur D’Alene Lake on February 13, 2017 near Powder Horn Bay while in a boat with his wife. At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the Sun-up Bay area near Worley, ID. The caller indicated they>>
Music to his hears, disabled vet gets vintage stereo back
Music to his hears, disabled vet gets vintage stereo back
SPOKANE, Wash. - Music is my life. That's what one local disabled veteran told KHQ. He said he especially loves vintage stereos. That's why he was so devastated when he couldn’t get answers from the repair shop that currently had his property. He said, "Help Me Hayley," and within hours, Hayley personally brought his property back to him. "My faith is first," said Doug Gifford. "Music is second." It hasn't been the easiest of years for Gifford>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Music is my life. That's what one local disabled veteran told KHQ. He said he especially loves vintage stereos. That's why he was so devastated when he couldn’t get answers from the repair shop that currently had his property. He said, "Help Me Hayley," and within hours, Hayley personally brought his property back to him. "My faith is first," said Doug Gifford. "Music is second." It hasn't been the easiest of years for Gifford>>