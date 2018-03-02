Police: Woman in custody after attempting to kidnap child at Kirkland park

A woman in her 30s was taken into custody Thursday after police say she grabbed another woman's child at a park in Kirkland, Washington.

Q13 reports that incident happened at Bridle Trails State Park just before noon.

Police said a grandmother was walking with her 2-year-old grandchild on a trail when an unknown woman hit her in the head from behind, and took off with the boy.

The child's mother was in a vehicle with her baby when she saw the unknown woman with her son. The grandmother and the mother chased after the suspect.

Police tell Q13 that there was a scuffle and the mother and grandmother were able to get the child back and get away from the suspect.

A Kirkland police officer was on patrol and saw the mother standing in the parking lot with another woman who witnessed the incident. The suspect reappeared from the wooded area a short time later and the officer took her into custody.

The grandmother had some abrasions to her head and the mother and children were not hurt.

Police said the family knew the suspect prior to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.