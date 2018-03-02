Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery

Posted: Updated:
Moses Lake Police Dept. Moses Lake Police Dept.
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery.

It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park.      

On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together.    

"One was reporting a theft, and the other was reporting a fraud," said Officer Salazar. "It turned out to be the same call."

Responding to the motel where the pizza was delivered, officer Edgar Salazar contacted motel manager, Brandi Smithers, who matched the description of the person to who just signed for the pizzas.     

Officer Salazar confronted the 28-year-old about how she had paid for the food. Eventually, Smithers confessed to using stolen credit card information to order the pizza and was arrested.   

But that's not where the story ends. When police executed a search warrant for her room, they found three other people inside, meth, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. 

The man who had his identity stolen, sparking this investigation, tells KHQ that he was shocked at just how quickly police were able to find those responsible. He said he found out in about 30 minutes- the time it typically takes to deliver a pizza. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail

    Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail

    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:26 PM EST2018-03-01 18:26:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning.  During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail early Thursday morning.  During a cell check at around 2:40 a.m., a Spokane County Detention Services Officer discovered an unresponsive inmate. The officer immediately requested medical assistance and began life-saving efforts on the man. 

    >>

  • Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work

    Miami boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car outside mother's work

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:01 AM EST2018-03-01 13:01:53 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon. Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died. Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.

    >>

  • Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior

    Georgia teacher accused of firing gun in classroom had history of odd behavior

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:48 AM EST2018-03-01 12:48:05 GMT

    DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local):   10:50 p.m.   Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior.   Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.

    >>

    DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on shots fired at high school in Georgia. (all times local):   10:50 p.m.   Police in the town where a Georgia teacher is accused of firing a gunshot in a high school classroom say they encountered him twice before exhibiting odd behavior.   Dalton police said in a 2016 report that teacher Jesse Randal Davidson walked into the police department and told a rambling story suggesting a murder might have occurred.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery

    Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery

    Friday, March 2 2018 2:02 AM EST2018-03-02 07:02:47 GMT
    Moses Lake Police Dept.Moses Lake Police Dept.
    Moses Lake Police Dept.Moses Lake Police Dept.

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park.  On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park.  On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was 

    >>

  • Police: Woman in custody after attempting to kidnap child at Kirkland park

    Police: Woman in custody after attempting to kidnap child at Kirkland park

    Friday, March 2 2018 1:28 AM EST2018-03-02 06:28:42 GMT

    KIRKLAND, Wash. - A woman in her 30s was taken into custody Thursday after police say she grabbed another woman's child at a park in Kirkland, Washington.  Q13 reports that incident happened at Bridle Trails State Park just before noon. Police said a grandmother was walking with her 2-year-old grandchild on a trail when an unknown woman hit her in the head from behind, and took off with the boy.  The child's mother was in a vehicle with 

    >>

    KIRKLAND, Wash. - A woman in her 30s was taken into custody Thursday after police say she grabbed another woman's child at a park in Kirkland, Washington.  Q13 reports that incident happened at Bridle Trails State Park just before noon. Police said a grandmother was walking with her 2-year-old grandchild on a trail when an unknown woman hit her in the head from behind, and took off with the boy.  The child's mother was in a vehicle with 

    >>

  • Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey

    Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey

    Friday, March 2 2018 1:16 AM EST2018-03-02 06:16:45 GMT

    GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride back to his home state says the experience was "crazy." NJ.com reported Wednesday that Kenny Bachman thought he was taking an Uber to where he was staying, near the West Virginia University campus. But when his driver woke him up two hours into the more than 300-mile journey to New Jersey, 

    >>

    GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride back to his home state says the experience was "crazy." NJ.com reported Wednesday that Kenny Bachman thought he was taking an Uber to where he was staying, near the West Virginia University campus. But when his driver woke him up two hours into the more than 300-mile journey to New Jersey, 

    >>
    •   