Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane.



Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Officers immediately began rendering first aid, and the subject was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.



Police have arrested 42-year-old Dumont Whitt on charges of 2nd degree murder.

Spokane Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene. Officials say this shooting wasn't random, and that the two involved knew each other. SPD detectives will continue to process the scene, and follow investigative leads.

SPD is asking any witnesses or persons with information, that have not spoken with investigators, to please call crime check at 509-456-2233.