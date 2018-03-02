Man killed in overnight shooting in N. SpokanePosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food.>>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food.>>
Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane
Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.>>
Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery
Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park. On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park. On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was>>
Police: Woman in custody after attempting to kidnap child at Kirkland park
Police: Woman in custody after attempting to kidnap child at Kirkland park
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A woman in her 30s was taken into custody Thursday after police say she grabbed another woman's child at a park in Kirkland, Washington. Q13 reports that incident happened at Bridle Trails State Park just before noon. Police said a grandmother was walking with her 2-year-old grandchild on a trail when an unknown woman hit her in the head from behind, and took off with the boy. The child's mother was in a vehicle with>>
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A woman in her 30s was taken into custody Thursday after police say she grabbed another woman's child at a park in Kirkland, Washington. Q13 reports that incident happened at Bridle Trails State Park just before noon. Police said a grandmother was walking with her 2-year-old grandchild on a trail when an unknown woman hit her in the head from behind, and took off with the boy. The child's mother was in a vehicle with>>
Dive team recovers body of missing Coeur d'Alene boater
Dive team recovers body of missing Coeur d'Alene boater
WORLEY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered who they presumed to be the body of 68-year-old Larry D. Isenberg. Isenberg was reported to have fallen into Coeur D’Alene Lake on February 13, 2017 near Powder Horn Bay while in a boat with his wife. At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the Sun-up Bay area near Worley, ID. The caller indicated they>>
WORLEY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has recovered who they presumed to be the body of 68-year-old Larry D. Isenberg. Isenberg was reported to have fallen into Coeur D’Alene Lake on February 13, 2017 near Powder Horn Bay while in a boat with his wife. At 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the Sun-up Bay area near Worley, ID. The caller indicated they>>
State agency pays $3.1M after placing girl with rapist
State agency pays $3.1M after placing girl with rapist
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The former foster parents of a girl who was taken from them by the state Department of Social and Health Services and placed with her biological father - a convicted child rapist - have settled a lawsuit for $3.1 million. The Columbian reported Thursday that the Vancouver couple and the agency reached the settlement in February. The foster parents, who have since adopted the now 10-year-old girl, say the money will go toward her care, with court ...>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The former foster parents of a girl who was taken from them by the state Department of Social and Health Services and placed with her biological father - a convicted child rapist - have settled a lawsuit for $3.1 million. The Columbian reported Thursday that the Vancouver couple and the agency reached the settlement in February. The foster parents, who have since adopted the now 10-year-old girl, say the money will go toward her care, with court ...>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
REI halts future orders from big brands associated with assault-style rifle company
REI halts future orders from big brands associated with assault-style rifle company
SEATTLE (AP) - The Latest on tension between corporate America and the gun lobby (all times local): 5:20 p.m. Outdoor retailer REI says it's halting future orders of some popular brands - including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves - whose parent company also makes ammunition and assault-style rifles.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - The Latest on tension between corporate America and the gun lobby (all times local): 5:20 p.m. Outdoor retailer REI says it's halting future orders of some popular brands - including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves - whose parent company also makes ammunition and assault-style rifles.>>
Wife suspected of shooting husband found unconscious in car
Wife suspected of shooting husband found unconscious in car
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman suspected of shooting her husband was found unconscious in a vehicle parked at a cemetery. The News Tribune reports that the 59-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a passerby spotted her. Police say it appeared she had taken several pills. She is expected to recover.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman suspected of shooting her husband was found unconscious in a vehicle parked at a cemetery. The News Tribune reports that the 59-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a passerby spotted her. Police say it appeared she had taken several pills. She is expected to recover.>>
Two fatally shot in residence hall at Central Michigan University
Two fatally shot in residence hall at Central Michigan University
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University. The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.>>
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University. The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.>>
Modified lockdown at West Valley High School due to social media threat
Modified lockdown at West Valley High School due to social media threatSPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - West Valley High School is on a modified lockdown. School District officials tell us they are investigating a threat made on social media. They want to be clear there is no immediate threat to students. The modified lockdown is just a precautionary measure. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. >>SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - West Valley High School is on a modified lockdown. School District officials tell us they are investigating a threat made on social media. They want to be clear there is no immediate threat to students. The modified lockdown is just a precautionary measure. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. >>
Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane
Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.>>
Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery
Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park. On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park. On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was>>
Police: Woman in custody after attempting to kidnap child at Kirkland park
Police: Woman in custody after attempting to kidnap child at Kirkland park
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A woman in her 30s was taken into custody Thursday after police say she grabbed another woman's child at a park in Kirkland, Washington. Q13 reports that incident happened at Bridle Trails State Park just before noon. Police said a grandmother was walking with her 2-year-old grandchild on a trail when an unknown woman hit her in the head from behind, and took off with the boy. The child's mother was in a vehicle with>>
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A woman in her 30s was taken into custody Thursday after police say she grabbed another woman's child at a park in Kirkland, Washington. Q13 reports that incident happened at Bridle Trails State Park just before noon. Police said a grandmother was walking with her 2-year-old grandchild on a trail when an unknown woman hit her in the head from behind, and took off with the boy. The child's mother was in a vehicle with>>
Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey
Drunk man takes $1,600 Uber from West Virginia to New Jersey
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride back to his home state says the experience was "crazy." NJ.com reported Wednesday that Kenny Bachman thought he was taking an Uber to where he was staying, near the West Virginia University campus. But when his driver woke him up two hours into the more than 300-mile journey to New Jersey,>>
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride back to his home state says the experience was "crazy." NJ.com reported Wednesday that Kenny Bachman thought he was taking an Uber to where he was staying, near the West Virginia University campus. But when his driver woke him up two hours into the more than 300-mile journey to New Jersey,>>
Rocks thrown, fires set during Arizona prison riot
Rocks thrown, fires set during Arizona prison riot
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Inmates at a southern Arizona prison threw rocks, set fire to mattresses and attacked guards Thursday. The Arizona Department of Corrections released a statement late Thursday saying the prison complex in Yuma is under lockdown after tactical teams brought the disturbance under control. Yuma is near the border with Mexico about 180 miles southwest from Phoenix. Andrew Wilder, the director of communications for the Department of Corrections, says about ...>>
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Inmates at a southern Arizona prison threw rocks, set fire to mattresses and attacked guards Thursday. The Arizona Department of Corrections released a statement late Thursday saying the prison complex in Yuma is under lockdown after tactical teams brought the disturbance under control. Yuma is near the border with Mexico about 180 miles southwest from Phoenix. Andrew Wilder, the director of communications for the Department of Corrections, says about ...>>
VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food.>>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food.>>