Overnight shooting sends man to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is in the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave.

Spokane Police responded to the scene after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. On scene they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Officers immediately began rendering first aid, and the subject was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Spokane Major Crimes Unit detectives are responding to the scene. Initial information indicates that this was not a random occurrence and the suspect and victim are known to each other. SPD detectives will continue to process the scene, and follow investigative leads.

The victim has not been identified and his condition is unknown. The suspect is in custody and has not been identified yet either.

SPD is asking any witnesses or persons with information, that have not spoken with investigators, to please call crime check at 509-456-2233.

