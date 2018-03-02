Two fatally shot in residence hall at Central Michigan Universit - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Two fatally shot in residence hall at Central Michigan University

Posted: Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at Central Michigan University (all times local):
 
10:50 a.m.
 
Police say two people who aren't students have been fatally shot at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.
 
The school says police believe the Friday morning shooting "started from a domestic situation." Investigators are searching for a 19-year-old suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous.
 
The school is urging students to take shelter. It also says no other injuries have been reported.
 
The school posted an alert around 9:30 a.m. on its Facebook page about shots being fired at Campbell Hall. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students. The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.
 
___
 
10 a.m.
 
School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.
 
The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.
 
The city says the male suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
 
The school released the information on its Facebook page around 9:30 a.m. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday morning.
 
Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

    •   