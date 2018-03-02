Police: Suspect in Central Michigan University shooting is belie - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Suspect in Central Michigan University shooting is believed to have killed his parents

Posted: Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at Central Michigan University (all times local):
 
12:30 p.m.
 
Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a 19-year-old man suspected of killing two people at Central Michigan University.
 
The shooting occurred in a residence hall Friday morning on the campus in Mount Pleasant. Police say neither victim was a student.
 
Lt. Larry Klaus says police are searching for James Eric Davis Jr. Klaus says surveillance footage shows the young man fled on foot. He's considered armed and dangerous.
 
Klaus says Davis was wearing a black hoodie but apparently has been shedding certain clothes since the shooting around 8:30 a.m. His photo was released to the public. Anyone who sees him is asked not to confront him, but to call 911.
 
Klaus says Davis was taken to a hospital Thursday night by campus police because of a drug-related health problem, possibly an overdose.
 
He didn't release the names of the victims.
 
___
 
12 p.m.
 
Parents trying to pick up students following a fatal shooting at Central Michigan University are being asked to stay off campus.
 
The school says parents are being told to go to a local hotel in Mount Pleasant where staff would assist them.
 
The university says the Friday morning shooting occurred at a campus residence hall and killed two people who weren't students. The school says police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect who's considered armed and dangerous. Students are being told to take shelter.
 
One student says she locked herself in her off-campus house that's about a 10-minute walk from the residence hall. She says it's "scary thinking about how easy a shooter can come into a college campus anywhere."
 
The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.
 
Students and staff in the Mount Pleasant school district were told not to leave several buildings. Visitors also weren't being allowed to enter.
_____
10:50 a.m.
 
Police say two people who aren't students have been fatally shot at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.
 
The school says police believe the Friday morning shooting "started from a domestic situation." Investigators are searching for a 19-year-old suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous.
 
The school is urging students to take shelter. It also says no other injuries have been reported.
 
The school posted an alert around 9:30 a.m. on its Facebook page about shots being fired at Campbell Hall. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students. The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.
 
___
 
10 a.m.
 
School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.
 
The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.
 
The city says the male suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
 
The school released the information on its Facebook page around 9:30 a.m. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday morning.
 
Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane

    Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-03-02 15:11:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

    >>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-03-02 05:50:20 GMT
    Courtesy Yossi GalloCourtesy Yossi Gallo
    Courtesy Yossi GalloCourtesy Yossi Gallo

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food. 

    >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food. 

    >>

  • Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery

    Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery

    Friday, March 2 2018 2:02 AM EST2018-03-02 07:02:47 GMT
    Moses Lake Police Dept.Moses Lake Police Dept.
    Moses Lake Police Dept.Moses Lake Police Dept.

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park.  On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park.  On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Idaho lawmakers declare pornography a public health risk

    Idaho lawmakers declare pornography a public health risk

    Friday, March 2 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-03-02 18:38:48 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A group of Idaho lawmakers has signed off on a proposal declaring pornography a public health risk.   The House State Affairs Committee advanced the resolution on Friday. The bill now goes to the House floor for debate. The resolution does not call for a ban but rather urges state agencies and local officials to recognize the need for education, research and possible policy changes to protect Idahoans - particularly teenagers - from pornography.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A group of Idaho lawmakers has signed off on a proposal declaring pornography a public health risk.   The House State Affairs Committee advanced the resolution on Friday. The bill now goes to the House floor for debate. The resolution does not call for a ban but rather urges state agencies and local officials to recognize the need for education, research and possible policy changes to protect Idahoans - particularly teenagers - from pornography.

    >>

  • Shoshone County Sheriff's Office investigate "disturbance" at Wallace High School

    Shoshone County Sheriff's Office investigate "disturbance" at Wallace High School

    Friday, March 2 2018 1:07 PM EST2018-03-02 18:07:54 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A juvenile has been detained after authorities responded to Wallace High School this morning. Information is still limited but the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office tells us they responded to Wallace High School this morning for a "disturbance in progress." Upon arrival a juvenile was detained while law enforcement investigated the situation.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A juvenile has been detained after authorities responded to Wallace High School this morning. Information is still limited but the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office tells us they responded to Wallace High School this morning for a "disturbance in progress." Upon arrival a juvenile was detained while law enforcement investigated the situation.

    >>

  • Police: Suspect in Central Michigan University shooting is believed to have killed his parents

    Police: Suspect in Central Michigan University shooting is believed to have killed his parents

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-03-02 17:47:07 GMT

    MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.    The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.

    >>

    MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.    The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.

    >>
    •   