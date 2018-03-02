Modified lockdown lifted at West Valley High School following social media threat

KIRKLAND, Wash. - A woman in her 30s was taken into custody Thursday after police say she grabbed another woman's child at a park in Kirkland, Washington. Q13 reports that incident happened at Bridle Trails State Park just before noon. Police said a grandmother was walking with her 2-year-old grandchild on a trail when an unknown woman hit her in the head from behind, and took off with the boy. The child's mother was in a vehicle with