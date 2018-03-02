Wife suspected of shooting husband found unconscious in car

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman suspected of shooting her husband was found unconscious in a vehicle parked at a cemetery.



The News Tribune reports that the 59-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a passerby spotted her.



Police say it appeared she had taken several pills. She is expected to recover.



Lakewood police recognized the vehicle she was in because it had been described in a bulletin for the shooting of her husband.



The 57-year-old man continues to recover from two gunshot wounds.



Detectives are unsure what prompted the shooting, but believe the woman shot her husband on Wednesday in a shed on their property.



By the time officers arrived, the woman had fled.



Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

