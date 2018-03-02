REI halts future orders from big brands associated with assault- - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

REI halts future orders from big brands associated with assault-style rifle company

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - The Latest on tension between corporate America and the gun lobby (all times local):
 
5:20 p.m.
 
Outdoor retailer REI says it's halting future orders of some popular brands - including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves - whose parent company also makes ammunition and assault-style rifles.
 
Seattle-based REI has been facing mounting pressure from some customers since last month's school shooting in Florida to stop doing business with brands owned by Vista Outdoor, which also has a shooting sports division that includes Savage Arms. The pressure included online petitions that garnered thousands of signatures.
 
Late Thursday, REI issued a statement noting that while it does not sell guns, it expects companies that do to help prevent mass shootings. The statement said REI will "place a hold on future orders of products that Vista sells through REI while we assess how Vista proceeds."
 
Vista did not return an email seeking comment.
 
___
 
12:01 a.m.
 
The rift between corporate American and the gun lobby is growing.
 
Retail heavyweights Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods have taken steps to restrict gun sales. That follows moves by several other major corporations, including MetLife, Hertz and Delta Air Lines, that have cut ties with National Rifle Association following last month's school massacre in Florida.
 
Dick's said Wednesday it will immediately stop selling assault-style rifles and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21. Its CEO took on the NRA by demanding tougher gun laws.
 
Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, followed by saying it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21. It had stopped selling AR-15s and other semi-automatic weapons in 2015.
 
The announcements from the major national retailers came as students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, returned to class for the first time since a teenager killed 17 students and educators with an AR-15 rifle two weeks ago.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane

    Man killed in overnight shooting in N. Spokane

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-03-02 15:11:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in N. Spokane. Spokane Police responded to the scene late Thursday evening in the 200 block of E. Wedgewood Ave. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 11:40pm. Once on the scene they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

    >>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-03-02 05:50:20 GMT
    Courtesy Yossi GalloCourtesy Yossi Gallo
    Courtesy Yossi GalloCourtesy Yossi Gallo

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food. 

    >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer said he paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage online among customers. Yossi Gallo, the man who shot the video, tells WMBF News that he got into an argument with the management of the McDonald's and a police officer, after he tried to buy the homeless man food. 

    >>

  • Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery

    Moses Lake Police bust an identity ring thanks to pizza delivery

    Friday, March 2 2018 2:02 AM EST2018-03-02 07:02:47 GMT
    Moses Lake Police Dept.Moses Lake Police Dept.
    Moses Lake Police Dept.Moses Lake Police Dept.

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park.  On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Police in Moses Lake just busted up an identity theft ring, thanks to a pizza delivery. It was all going on at the Imperial Motel, just a few blocks away from McCosh park.  On Monday afternoon, Moses Lake police responded to a theft call that call from a man in Phoenix, Arizona-13 hundred miles away. They also got a call around the same time from a local pizza shop, and put two and two together. "One was 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Idaho lawmakers declare pornography a public health risk

    Idaho lawmakers declare pornography a public health risk

    Friday, March 2 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-03-02 18:38:48 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A group of Idaho lawmakers has signed off on a proposal declaring pornography a public health risk.   The House State Affairs Committee advanced the resolution on Friday. The bill now goes to the House floor for debate. The resolution does not call for a ban but rather urges state agencies and local officials to recognize the need for education, research and possible policy changes to protect Idahoans - particularly teenagers - from pornography.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A group of Idaho lawmakers has signed off on a proposal declaring pornography a public health risk.   The House State Affairs Committee advanced the resolution on Friday. The bill now goes to the House floor for debate. The resolution does not call for a ban but rather urges state agencies and local officials to recognize the need for education, research and possible policy changes to protect Idahoans - particularly teenagers - from pornography.

    >>

  • Shoshone County Sheriff's Office investigate "disturbance" at Wallace High School

    Shoshone County Sheriff's Office investigate "disturbance" at Wallace High School

    Friday, March 2 2018 1:07 PM EST2018-03-02 18:07:54 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A juvenile has been detained after authorities responded to Wallace High School this morning. Information is still limited but the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office tells us they responded to Wallace High School this morning for a "disturbance in progress." Upon arrival a juvenile was detained while law enforcement investigated the situation.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A juvenile has been detained after authorities responded to Wallace High School this morning. Information is still limited but the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office tells us they responded to Wallace High School this morning for a "disturbance in progress." Upon arrival a juvenile was detained while law enforcement investigated the situation.

    >>

  • Police: Suspect in Central Michigan University shooting is believed to have killed his parents

    Police: Suspect in Central Michigan University shooting is believed to have killed his parents

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-03-02 17:47:07 GMT

    MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.    The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.

    >>

    MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.    The university said Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on its campus in Mount Pleasant. The university says the suspect is still at large, and police are urging students to take shelter.

    >>
    •   