Idaho lawmakers declare pornography a public health risk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A group of Idaho lawmakers has signed off on a proposal declaring pornography a public health risk.
 
The House State Affairs Committee advanced the resolution on Friday. The bill now goes to the House floor for debate.
 
The resolution does not call for a ban but rather urges state agencies and local officials to recognize the need for education, research and possible policy changes to protect Idahoans - particularly teenagers - from pornography.
 
After approving the resolution, however, that same panel failed to pass a separate measure requiring public libraries in Idaho to install blockers on their wireless networks to prevent people from viewing obscene content in libraries.
 
Supporters said the measure would have a minimum financial impact on libraries. Yet librarians who testified countered the proposal was government overreach and would be costly for libraries to implement.

