Idaho Senate advances stand-your-ground law to expand definition of justifiable homicide

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's Senate has approved legislation that would codify existing case law surrounding protections for a person who uses deadly force under a serious threat of harm.



All of the Senate's Republican members agreed on Friday to send SB 1313 to the House with just six Democratic members voting against.



If approved, the bill would expand the definition of justifiable homicide to include defending one's place of employment or an occupied vehicle and not just while defending one's home.



Republican Sen. Todd Lakey - the bill's sponsors - says case law and jury instruction have already established so-called "stand your ground policies" in Idaho, but the principles need to be placed in state law.

